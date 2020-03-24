This week ‘The anthill’ has returned after a very small break at the start of the crisis by the coronavirus to adapt to the current circumstances of television programs. This version ‘Stay at home’ has made Pablo Motos stay on set while receiving guests on Skype. The first program fulfilled what was promised not before face some technical problems that sparked laughter on Twitter.

Incoming calls accumulated in the call of ‘El Hormiguero’

An oversight when inserting the computer screen into the broadcast caused the Skype user to be seen from ‘El Hormiguero’. This encouraged many people to start calling in full connection with Miguel Ángel Revilla from their homes. Even more than 70 people had the same idea, which finally slowed down the pace of the conversation, since the image of Revilla rose and fell on the screen as calls accumulated in the upper bar.

At the end of the call, Pablo Motos confessed that he did not know very well what was happening, and Marron pointed out that they seemed to be waiting calls, but they took it with humor. As always, on Twitter they soon realized the situation, and those with better intentions offered them the solution: enable an option where only contact calls come in. In this way, not all those that were appearing on the screen would sound.

What a mess …

The hashtag of the program was revolutionized as calls were coming in and people kept commenting on it: “I hope they accept all calls“,” What a brown mess in ‘El Hormiguero … “. Although there were also detractors:” ¿Who are the funny ones who are calling? People get very bored. “The important thing is that with more or less technical problems, the program ran its course and achieved its sole purpose, make people laugh at home, now more than ever.

But how requested is the Skype of @El_Hormiguero no ?? HAHAHAHAHAHAHA what a party! # Stayteencasaeh1

– WOLF (@fomthewin) March 23, 2020

They have caught the Skype user of Pablo Motos at @El_Hormiguero and are calling. I love. pic.twitter.com/X4Al6Y7ksG

– Mymehasme (@ferxwing) March 23, 2020

I’m looking more at incoming Skype calls than Revilla’s speech # QuédateEnCasaEH1

???? RT IF THE SAME IS HAPPENING TO YOU ????

– ???????????????? ???????? (@ PackTV123) March 23, 2020

What nightmares are sending requests to the Skype of the Anthill.

Let others see the program G R A C I A S # QuédateEnCasaEH1

– ???????????????? (@TPureHappiness) March 23, 2020

.