The Troll, the Russian and Menasalvas fall

Triple police blow to the aluniceros of Madrid. In this month alone, three old acquaintances of the security forces have been arrested: the Troll, the Russian and the Menasalvas, who, however, have been released after their umpteenth time in court.

Leaders of some gangs that in the pandemic have had to give their modus operandi a turn because, with almost a hundred backgrounds between the three, in times of Covid they have had no choice but “renewed or die”.

Thus, according to police sources, they perpetrate robberies “a la carte” with which they obtain succulent benefits that allow them to remain hidden and inoperative for a season.

The curfew has become a obstacle for these gangs, because in a city like Madrid, which already “sleeps” at eleven at night, the few movements of cars do not go unnoticed by the security forces.

And if they manage to evade police control and stamp the vehicles against a store window to seize valuables, “putting the spoils on the market in times of pandemic and economic crisis is not easy either.

It is not even easy to enter the merchandise outside of SpainBecause the security forces have located the “routes” and practically controlled the “collaborators” of these gangs, one of them that of Gregorio Rodríguez, alias Goyito, already in prison.

This 28-year-old alunicero with more than 60 arrests, was arrested on January 4, months after robbing with violence in a telephone store in Parla. He did so in October, precisely when he was on prison leave.

He returned to the cell to finish serving the sentence of two years and eight months of jail that in his day imposed the Hearing of Madrid to him.

Menasalvas looked for the “beans”

With the leader “offside”, the members of his gang have had to look for the “beans” on their own.

One of them, Manuel Díaz Menasalvas, one of the most faithful lieutenants of the Goyito and whose witness he collected to lead a group that robbed stores throughout Spain more than 2,000 mobiles of the latest generation, valued at 2.5 million euros and whose destination would have been North Africa.

But the Civil Guard detained the five members of the organization, including Menasalvas, a 25-year-old young man who despite his background managed to get around prison.

The Russian fled to his mother’s house

Another of the “fixed” In the robberies of the Goyito gang, it was his brother Cristian, aka Russian, who was also arrested last Sunday night after skipping a control in Alcobendas (Madrid).

Cristian starred in a spectacular chase with the Police with a stolen high-end car and ended up fleeing on foot to his mother’s house.

The woman left pass the agents to the house, who located the Russian pretending to be asleep in bed, still dressed in the street clothes with which he had escaped.

The Russian, the oldest of the brothers, aged 33, has 14 background police for various crimes such as robbery, against road safety or against public health.

Like his partner and friend Menasalvas, the Russian was released, since the Court of Instruction number 4 of Alcobendas decided that he should continue in the street with the obligation to appear every 15 days at the judicial headquarters, as legal sources have informed Efe.

The Troll, mastermind of the biggest robbery in Spain

However, the hardest blow to these gangs has been the arrest of Ismael Arriego, aka the Troll, one of the most famous butroneros in Madrid, who picked up the “scepter” left by his boss, Niño Sáez.

The 38-year-old Troll with a scoring track record 53 background, was commissioned by a Chinese businessman to get four million euros in telephony items.

He paid a truck driver to get the merchandise, but he was located and arrested this month.

The Troll is considered the brain of the major jewelry theft In the history of Spain, a booty of 23 million euros that allowed him to leave his neighborhood, Villaverde, for a season to go to Ibiza, where he led a high standard of living.

His extensive criminal record was not enough and the judge too let him go free.

The Louse returned to prison

The one who is behind bars is Jonathan Moñiz, alias El Piojo, a well-known alunicero who escaped from jail de Valdemoro with his brother on December 5.

Two months later, Moñiz came out of hiding to rob in the Madrid urbanization of La Moraleja, but this time the agents of the Judicial Police Brigade were faster and surrounded him.

His brother Michelangelo still searching and capturing, under the focus of investigators who hope he makes a mistake, like Louse, in order to return him to jail.