“The triumphs have not been easy, but we have played well”

05/28/2021 at 7:53 AM CEST

EFE / Miami

The star power forward of the Milwaukee bucks, the greek Giannis Antetokounmpo, who contributed a double-double of 17 points and 17 rebounds in the away win they achieved 84-113 against the Miami Heat In the third game of the Eastern Conference playoff first-round tie, he stressed that the final scores can be deceiving and nothing has been easy. “The last two games have not been easy,” said Antetokounmpo. “Obviously, we were over 30, but it’s not easy … I’ll say it: I’ll say that by doing our job, I’m not surprised that we can win a game because once we focus on ourselves, play together, have fun and be tough, Good things are going to happen. And in these three games all that has happened. “

As for they are one win away, which they can get on Saturday, at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, where the fourth game is to be played, Antetokounmpo recalled that they still had to play it and then win it. The same sentiment has Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, who insisted that his team must continue to work harder than ever. “We have to keep working,” Budenholzer stressed. “They (Miami) have a lot of weapons to use. They do a lot of things that are difficult to defend. Defensively, our focus, our attention to detail must be kept high.”

But no team in NBA history has squandered a 3-0 lead In the series, something that the Heat’s star forward Jimmy Butler is also aware of, who finished as the leader of the Miami team with 19 points, but who is also confident that they must go game by game. Butler reiterated that he never looks at statistics or history but what he has to do in each game when he is on the field. “I’m not overly concerned with what history says and all those good things about those with the upper hand, but we have a lot of work ahead of us,” Butler admitted. “Now to think only about the fourth game on Saturday.”