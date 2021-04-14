The triumph of the Lithuanian rock

No one is talking about Jonas Valanciunas this season. And it would be recurrent to write what it is hard to imagine why. But it is not true: It costs nothing to see why the Lithuanian center is sweeping the performance / attention equation. Very easy, more if we pay attention to the current dynamics of the NBA:

Do you play in a small market and on a team that eludes someone who is not in the deepest circles of the League Pass? Yes.

Do you collect highlights and records of those of a night that so shine now? Hardly enough.

Are you a modern center who shoots outside, directs counterattacks and generates game for your entire team? No, it is very far from that profile.

And there is more: Jonas Valanciunas was, it seemed, In that player profile he has not been a great disappointment or a great star in the NBA. Certainly below expectations (certainly at the Toronto Raptors) for a No. 5 draft pick (2011). In nine years of NBA career (2012-21) he has not been an all star, he has been more a scaffold and sweat player than magic and confetti and has been on the side that forgets history. On the way to the 2019 title, the Raptors sent him to Memphis (injured since December) in February to (shed more closet bottom: CJ Miles and Delon Wright) to take over Marc Gasol. The message was that the Spanish supposed (was) an essential piece to finish off a bloc that was growing as an aspirant. And Valanciunas, no. Memphis Grizzlies, which was entering reconstruction after the bonanza of the grit and grind, sounded like exile. At least, at an intermediate pace that was too temperate and that lowered expectations for the second part of the race for a Valanciunas whose game seemed too mechanical, productive but bulky in this NBA of liquid positions, generation of spaces and external percussion.

By destination, message of the transfer and derived from the League, Valanciunas seemed discarded as an elite player. But the Grizzlies, in the summer of 2019, appreciated his stabilizing presence (on a young and rebuilding team: volatile) with a three-year, 45 million contract that followed the 64×4, the extension he signed with the Raptors in 2015. Other times. Valanciunas came to the NBA when he was 20, so he’s still 28. And in Memphis he has found the perfect foothold to transform this stage of his career, which may end up being more than he promised. An impulse, a place to be important. Sometimes it is that simple. Or that complicated.

Bouncing, blocking and shoving in the zones

Hard as a rock with his 213 centimeters and his 120 kilos of old school basketball, Valanciunas seems on track, by pure physique, the anchor, the mainstay of these Grizzlies trying to get something very good out of a shiny handful of wickers. And it is. In fact, in the excellent performance of the Tennessee franchise, where works with little noise and a brilliant result Coach Taylor Jenkins, the Lithuanian pivot has a lot to do with it. The Grizzlies are 27-25, have won five of their last seven games and are eighth in the West. They are on their way to repeat in the play-in, like last season, and compete although the end of their golden era (closed definitively with the departure of Mike Conley, the last warrior) suggested a step through the sewers of the League. It is a +2 over 50% of victories despite the fact that Jaren Jackson Jr has not played all season, one of the essentials in the new form of the team. It is assumed. And because of 52 games, De’Anthony Melton (another underrated) has lost 17, Grayson Allen 13, Brandon Clarke 8, Ja Morant another 8 … and Justise Winslow 36. And those who have played the latter have taught very little of the promising forward the Heat pampered. Winslow relies on a $ 13 million player option to stay in Memphis, and so far he hasn’t given much reason for the Grizzlies to invest in him.

If everything goes fine, Morant will be the franchise player, Jaren Jackson the squire and there are the Brooks, Anderson, Clarke and the new litter, who promises: Desmond Bane and Xavier Tillman, two rookies who are leaving enough promises to be trusted. But, all this being so, it is legitimate to ask if Valanciunas is not being the best player in the team this season. Yes, even if it sounds like heresy: better than Ja Morant. Not in their peaks, where the base is dazzling, but in their sustained performance. The debate is, at least legitimate, for anyone who is watching the team play on a regular basis. Especially in recent weeks, in which Morant (remember: 21 years) has been less stable and Valanciunas has emerged as a colossal supporter. Morant, I insist, is beyond that the great talent of the team and the player on whom the future of the franchise depends right now.

In the season, Valanciunas averages 17 points and 12.7 rebounds. He is by far the best rebounder on a team who has had problems out there when Clarke has not been. And he’s become a second scorer on guard, given Dillon Brooks’ hot and cold streaks. Let’s say that although the forward is more capable of scoring 30 points, he is also capable of staying at 10. Valanciunas moves between 15 and 25 with more sustainability, he has just broken the record of double-doubles in a row of the Grizzlies (15, one more than the remembered Zach Randolph) and averaging 16.5 points and 15 rebounds in April with exquisite efficiency: 55.6% in field goals, 75% in free throws. He makes few fouls, loses few balls and hits the occasional triple. And those are his last three games: 26 points and 4 rebounds with 80% shooting, 34 + 22 with 64% and 20 + 14 with 73%.

In an NBA where the top nine rebounders are born outside the US, Valanciunas is third behind Capela (14.1) and Gobert (13.4), and ahead of Kanter, Sabonis, Vucecic, Jokic, Ayton, Giannis … he is also third in captures in attack (4.1), almost in numbers of the leader Capela (4.7). And he is ninth, in other figures that do not go in the basic statistics, in points generated by his blocks and second in box out, actions in which he bodies the rival to ensure the rebound of his team. And he has a perfectly manageable contract right now for his performance: 15 million this season, 14 the next. In the summer of 2022, he will be a free agent again.

Valanciunas will surely not be all star at this point. He is not going to become a three-way center and playmaker and If he ends up playing for a ring, he will not do it as a star, as an essential on the court and with a counter. All of that happened for him. But he has become a model of tough play (in the best sense), professionalism and stability as an old-school, working-class center. Surely that’s not going to win a few headlines, not in these Grizzlies of lost Tennessee, but Nor is it fair to overlook his brilliant season and his ability to be important as a giant against the tide of the times.. His performance now, actually since coming to Memphis off the winning Raptors draft, has a lot of merit. By attitude and by game.