The trips in the car of the grandfather and his old accessories

I have woken up nostalgic. My grandparents passed away years ago, but they are still very present in my day to day life. As I rambled, I began to remember those trips that the whole family made in his car, from my native Asturias to a town in Zamora where we used to spend the summer. The 90s were just released, and maybe it’s the time distance, but everything seemed more authentic. The roadside bars, the gas stations with Camela ribbons … and those wonderful “old-fashioned” accessories of car.

Undoubtedly they were other times, I don’t know if for better or for worse, but simpler. My grandfather had a great car, a Saab 9000, but like many other post-war Spaniards, he wasn’t able to start a new car until well into the 1960s – a Renault 8, specifically. With newly opened highways and a total absence of radars, I remember standing in the back seat of the car, while my grandfather set it to 160, 170, 180 … to my gaiety. I dont know, maybe it was one of the things that made me a petrolhead, in an addict to everything that had a motor and wheels.

Long road trips, without the constant fear of radars, with much less worry …

That Saab had seat belts in all seats, but no one was ever very picky about their use. If I was uncomfortable, I would lie down on the seat and take it off. If the sun bothered me, my grandmother would put a blanket on the window and hold it against the door frame as a curtain. In retrospect, and with the information we have today about a car’s security systems, many of those behaviors were reckless. At the time, no one seemed to care.

The roadside bars were quite a sight. Full of truckers, dirty, and always attractive for a kid who had barely seen the road. An omelette skewer and a chocolate milkshake was the best of delicacies when I was away from home. I remember getting lost in those metal towers full of cassettes, national groups, hits from the cod route or the purest gypsy music. Of course, everyone smoked, yelled bad words and drank in the middle of the road – no, not exactly coffees.

We tend to remember only the good of the past, it is true. Fortunately, much progress has been made in road safety, and far fewer people die behind the wheel.

I also remember the rides in my father’s ramshackle 1977 Ford Fiesta back then, and the multitude of breakdowns of that thing. My other grandfather had a Renault 11, and it was much more “customized” than my maternal grandfather’s flawless Saab 9000. That Renault 11 was a showcase of that now-defunct automotive world, to which I wanted to pay a simple tribute with this article. We start with a classic: San Cristobal, in the form of a picture attached to the dashboard, but also as a gear lever knob.

I can’t forget about those seat covers, made of wooden balls. As a child I thought they were just for mechanics, because my grandfather had been a truck mechanic in his youth. Until I saw that many cars and transport professionals were driving them. When is the last time you have seen them?

Very typical of the time were the parasols, on many advertising occasions, and made of cardboard, no high-tech reflective materials. In addition, they were present in all the car windows. In front, behind, on the sides. That car looked like a walking advertisement for Fanta Naranja and Coca-Cola.

In all the rear seats of the time there were at least a couple of cushions – usually the most worn and threadbare at home – and sometimes a blanket. In case anyone wanted to sleep in the car or it was cold in winter. As there were no child entertainment systems on board, you were lucky if there was an outdated newspaper, a coloring book, a crossword book or … a car magazine in your seat bag!

It was very common for cars of the time to have the manufacturer’s motto on your rear window. That mythical “With you at the end of the world” of the Peugeot 205, or those emblems that said “5 speeds” on the rear of the Renault. The stickers of holiday destinations on the costa del sol They were also common and at least in Asturias, the mythical reference to the Virgin of Covadonga: “I drive, she guides me.”

Nor have I forgotten the multitude of cassettes scattered around the car doors, of that heavy removable cassette radio that my grandfather always carried in his case for fear of “thieves”, of that grungy cloth to clean the windshield when it fogged, of the plastic strips that hung from the wheels and of those plastic deflectors located at the top of the windows. All to receive a little air on those journeys without air conditioning, and avoid turbulence. Did you know that they are still optional on the current Toyota Prius?

I am sure that I left more things in the pipeline. I also encourage you to tell us about your car experiences from that past era, full of memories and sensations. If you’ll excuse me, I’m going to eat some worms and watch the opening ceremony of Barcelona ’92 on YouTube. How hard is nostalgia.

Images: Yofuiaegb | Magnet | Testanello2