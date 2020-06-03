Those crazy ideas that, they say … that we are going to nationalize companies. None of that, “the President said days ago. He immediately clarified that he was thinking” of a fairer country “, and announced that he works for a tax reform where the burdens are not the same for rich or poor.

It was not entirely clear if Alberto Fernández was referring to the “crazy ideas” due to the statist and almost delusional audacity of these initiatives that were whitewashed in the already famous tweet of the deputy Fernanda Vallejos; Or if he was really questioning the way in which the government’s critical journalism referred to these crazy ideas as described by the Head of State.

Intentions matter less, because at the moment of truth they speak and define the facts. At the moment it is observed that the crazy ideas in which the national government finally ends up embarking at a faster speed and in general these crazy ideas all come from the same place: the Patria Institute and surroundings.

Except in the case of default and the future management of the Central Bank – crucial issues that are yet to be seen – crazy ideas end up prevailing. Fully or almost entirely.

The progress of the most statist sectors of the coalition that are referenced in Cristina in key positions of the Government has been visible. Not only in the resounding cases of ANSeS, PAMI or the entire judicial agenda. Also in foreign policy decisions and clearly in economic policy. Alberto’s stocks already exceed Cristina’s.

What idea was in the end to have had to opt for Martín Guzmán and Joseph Stiglitz’s experiment to renegotiate the debt, an issue that has already led the country to default, collapsed expectations and reservations, to the point that now it may be too late for get rid of the lawsuits and the vulture funds even if a part of the package is fixed?

Wasn’t it more logical to resolve the entry issue with the original team of negotiators that Alberto blessed in agreement with Sergio Massa, Guillermo Nielsen, Martin Redrado, Marco Lavagna, or Daniel Marx, who were also the logic of the economic cabinet than with Would the President debut?

Where did the idea to try the Guzmán experiment come from? Why is the entire economic team of President Alberto Fernández made up of key pieces that accompanied Cristina when she radicalized in the second term?

Immediately, there are two crazy ideas that so far do not seem to be consummated, although the danger does not disappear completely because the ghosts do not finish clearing. The first, already said, if it is finally decided to continue stretching the default as if nothing happened, or finally it is ordered to agree with the creditors. The second, if you can continue to issue pesos without limit at the rate of $ 250,000 or 300,000 million per month, with no exit plan for that inflationary time bomb. The agreement with creditors may be under way, but if fiscal and monetary policy is not clarified, the exchange truce will not come as easily.

The crazy idea of ​​flirting with the default ended up leading to the extreme stocks that complicate and make more expensive basic imports to produce, and they insist on increasing controls instead of releasing more the financial dollar and encouraging capital inflows, without losing control of nor the controlled dollar for foreign trade.

They also ended up imposing the ideas of the Patria institute on taxes on the wealthy (it would come out with direct or indirect support from the UCR and the Peronists of the PRO) and everything indicates that the inflation adjustment would be eliminated to strongly increase the income tax of companies, and even higher rates could be discussed against the supposed extraordinary profits of the financial and services sector.

The fairest country the President speaks of coincides with Cristina’s message in the electoral campaign. A new Social Contract, a new Order is proposed. The post-pandemic Argentina that must be built, where normality “no longer exists,” according to Governor Axel Kicillof. The textual mandate expressed by Máximo Kirchner: Argentina cannot emerge from the pandemic in the same way as it entered. A fairer country. Does it suppose a constitutional reform in the direction of conditioning the property right to the common good? It is probable. More State and more taxes.

Crazy ideas advance and redoubled. The one attributed to Fernanda Vallejos now seems to lead to a project so that the State can go in “rescue” to “strategic companies” that are in danger of subsisting, and whose share packages can be acquired by investment funds.

In this spirit, a group of legislators and leaders related to Christianity asked that the State intervene in the preventive contest of the cereal company Vicentín to nationalize the company. A public, non-state company is proposed, where the State would control the share package, with minority participation of the private ones and with shared management.

It is convenient to follow the Vicentín case and so many other big brands and great opportunities that are going to come in the cataract of bankruptcies and competitions that will come after the pandemic.

Not only because of the dispute in the private sector that looks interesting to see who is staying with the large companies that are overturning, but as witness cases to observe how, with law or without law, the State can fully influence to lower the hammer .

The issue of the nationalization of companies has been launched. He will come to Congress with the debate on the laws that are needed to speed up the agreements between creditors and debtors and to administer the monumental losses that Triple Nelson will leave for the private sector: pandemic, quarantine and … of course, crazy ideas.

