The Trinidad Alfonso Foundation presents the ninth edition of the FER Project

05/21/2021 at 2:33 PM CEST

Sport.es

The Trinidad Alfonso Foundation has launched the ninth edition of the FER Project (Foment d’Esportistes amb Reptes), an initiative that grants economic support and social promotion to athletes in the Valencian Community. This morning, the starting gun has been fired for this 2021 edition, which is presented more special than ever for the celebration of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo next summer.

The FER 2021 project consists of 150 components, the highest figure in its history. In March of last year, when the Covid-19 health crisis broke out, the Trinidad Alfonso Foundation, entity chaired by Juan Roig, decided to maintain and extend the aid in 2021. In addition, of the athletes who have continued, 18 new faces have been incorporated. The 150 scholarships represent a global amount of 1.2 million euros, amount fully contributed by Juan Roig of your personal assets. However, this figure may still increase if, in the coming weeks, other athletes from the Valencian Community qualify for the next Olympic and Paralympic Games. These are the cases, for example, of conventional athletes Luis Corchete, Laura Méndez, and the Paralympic athlete Miriam Martinez.

The, for now, 150 athletes (82 men and 68 women) from FER 2021 They are distributed in the three categories that have existed since the beginning of the program in 2013. The 35 athletes included in the category “Elite & rdquor;, all of them of high international level, will receive a grant of € 18,000; the 38 that are part of “Promises & rdquor ;, level that integrates top-tier national athletes who are already beginning to stand out in international competitions, they will receive € 7,500. Finally, the 77 members of “Nursery & rdquor ;, Young talents who have already achieved success in the lower divisions will receive a allocation of € 3,000 for those who have achieved national and international results, or € 2,000 for those who have met the requirement only in one of these two ways.

Meanwhile, for the fourth consecutive year, the FER Project also maintains the annex of FER Trainers, the support line for some of the best technicians in the Valencian Community. According to the number of athletes trained and according to the category to which they belong, aid for preparers ranges from € 4,000 to € 7,500. In this fourth edition, there are 19 beneficiaries. In addition, for the second consecutive year, all of them, both athletes and coaches, can enjoy the extra help of “FER + & rdquor ;, an initiative activated in 2020, and which has been maintained in 2021, so that athletes and trainers can acquire material and pay for trips to competitions or concentrations. This added boost of “FER + & rdquor; aims to combat the negative effects of the health crisis.

Likewise, five clubs have been distinguished as FER Clubs by the number of FER athletes they have in their ranks. The aid received by these entities ranges from € 10,000 and € 15,000.

New slogan 2021: ‘Trau el foc / Take out the fire’

After the telematic version of last year, the presentation of the FER 2021 recovered its face-to-face format and it was held again in its usual setting, L’Alqueria del Basket. The event complied with all the health and safety measures established by the health authorities. This time, the theme of the premiere has been “Trau el foc / Take out the fire & rdquor ;. A message that encompasses a triple meaning. Fire like the internal rage that athletes have accumulated after the difficulties and deprivations of the last year. Fire as an identifying element of the festivals and traditions of the Valencian Community. And fire as a symbol that reminds us of the imminence of the Tokyo Games. In this regard, the event was attended by an Olympic torch from the Barcelona Games 92 which was turned on in the final stretch of the presentation.

A good part of the protagonists of the national and Valencian sports ecosystem were present. Among others, Alexander White, President of the Spanish Olympic Committee, Miguel Carballeda, President of the Spanish Paralympic Committee, as well as various Presidents of Spanish federations: Jorge Garbajosa (basketball), Jesus Carballo (gymnastics), José Luis López Cerrón (cycling) or Alfonso Feijoo (rugby). In addition, a representation of the Valencia Basket Club, as well as those responsible for the Valencian sports federations and the sports services of the seven universities of the Valencian Community.

The event had a lot of content. The main role corresponded to those FER athletes who, or have already ensured their presence at the Tokyo Games, or they are in full classificatory processes. Many of them explained their feelings just two months after the great universal events of the Olympic and Paralympic sport. A thank you wink was also made to the nine REFERENCES that, since 2017, have participated in multiple events and initiatives of the FER Project and the Trinidad Alfonso Foundation. Iván Colmenarejo, sports director of the FER Project, was another of the protagonists of the event. There were moments for excitement with live narration of some of the milestones that meant qualifying for Tokyo. And the main video of the event was starred by representatives of the fallas, les Fogueres and the Magdalena, a sector especially punished by the pandemic that received a message from the Trinidad Alfonso Foundation.

Juan Miguel Gomez, director of the Trinidad Alfonso Foundation, took the opportunity to look back and remember that, although “2020 was a difficult course, the Foundation not only did not stop, but accelerated and contributed to a series of really very relevant milestones thanks to the ambition of our president, Juan Roig. The most spectacular, without a doubt, five world records in athletics, although not the only ones. The you help athletes through “FER + & rdquor; (Fer més or do more), but, above all, an ambitious program was started to alleviate the effects of the health crisis and aid was granted to families (more than 1,200 beneficiary families), by base sport of more than 1,000 clubs in the Region, and to clubs whose main teams, whether male or female, are active in the First or Second category of their respective sports. In total, they have been 8 the modalities and 36 clubs of the Valencian Community which have received significant financial amounts for your teams. In total, in 2020, we promoted more than 40 projects that reached more than 100,000 beneficiaries. The global economic amount allocated by our president amounted to 15 million euros. For us, sport is a source of health, an element of social transformation and a generator of wealth. Therefore, we say that Sports Live here and that the Valencian Community is the Sports Community& rdquor ;, he pointed out, Juan Miguel Gomez.

Juan Roig: “I ask you to leave Valencian sport very high in Tokyo & rdquor;

Also Juan Roig participated in this very special presentation of FER 2021 project. The President of the Trinidad Alfonso Foundation congratulated himself for having reached the highest number of athletes in the nine completed editions to date and wished the optimism transmitted by Alejandro Blanco about the options of the Spanish delegation in Tokyo to be fulfilled. “Let’s hope that, within those medals predicted by Alejandro Blanco, there will be some of our Valencian athletes from the FER Project. We, from the Foundation, have done everything on our part to help you in this complicated situation & rdquor ;, commented Roig.

Juan Roig recalled the year 2020 and the decisions that were made: “We have lived and continue to live moments of great anguish, personal, family and professional, but we already know that, precisely, creativity is born from anguish. In March 2020, when we realized that the sports calendar would not be able to be fulfilled normally and that many of you would not be able to compete, we decided to keep all the FER 2020 scholarships for the 2021 edition. At a minimum, we will all continue with the same aid . And, in addition, in April, we activated additional aid (the “FER + & rdquor; aid, with which we practically doubled the conventional scholarships) so that you would have more means to combat the effects of this health crisis. These grants from “FER MÉS & rdquor ;, in addition, we have maintained them in 2021. And all this, because we have to continue with our usual activity, and use the pick and shovel & rdquor;Roig noted.

“This year in the FER there are already 150 athletes. Although I wanted to take 50 to Tokyo, I am sure we surpassed the 30 in Rio de Janeiro 2016. I am informed that, in the best of cases, the figure can reach 36. To all of you who go to Tokyo, I ask you to leave the FER pavilion high up, of the Foundation, of the Valencian sport and of the Spanish sport “, indicated Roig, who also confirmed the continuity of the ERF Project until the Games of Paris 2024.

In conclusion, Roig, addressed society and businessmen in general: “I would like this message to serve to thank, one more year, all those who already do, but also so that it is a call to all those people who, through their companies or projects, large or small, can contribute to improving society. Entrepreneurs, and in this complicated situation that we have been living for 15 months, we have the opportunity to give back to society what we receive from it and the maximum satisfaction of being able to share it, makes me very happy and I would like my example to serve many & rdquor ;.

Alejandro Blanco and Miguel Carballeda, in the presentation.Alejandro Blanco, president of the Spanish Olympic CommitteeHe said he was “at home. ANDIt is very important to be here, where sport is cared for as it should be done, it is a luxury. We will have the Olympic Games according to this situation we are experiencing, the only thing that worries me is that the preparation has not been the same for everyone. We cannot value this final set-up as before. Anyway, they are going to be the most watched and followed Games in history. It is very difficult to express what Juan Roig and his Foundation represent, I have no words, it can only be expressed through feeling. I look at his motto, the Culture of Effort. To achieve your dreams you have to work, do things well. That is what Juan Roig does, who always seeks a return for society. Hopefully the example of Juan Roig will spread in the world of sports and in other facets of life& rdquor ;.

Miguel Carballeda, president of the Spanish Paralympic Committee, was also present at the event: “The best thing that can happen to humanity and for recovery is that there are Olympic and Paralympic Games. We have to come out more united and sport is a great way to achieve this & rdquor ;. On the options of the Spanish delegation in Tokyo: “There are young Paralympic athletes with options, but the most important thing, more than the sporting results, is what the athletes surpass. Overcoming these difficulties is easier when the FER project and the Trinidad Alfonso & rdquor; Foundation help us.