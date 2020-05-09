All we do is tell each other stories. Without looking for it, without knowing it, all the time. The other day we went with the kids to. You don’t know what happened to me with. It is the only thing we do, even when we can never be faithful, because counting has an involuntary condition: there are gaps that the imagination fills and then things are twisted, distorted, sometimes they gain light. El Trinche was eternal (he retired 34 years ago, he played for Promotion and we never saw a game of his) because it was, above all, a story. A story that has, above all, the most powerful enigma of all: put a closed door – padlocked, in the attic – and everyone will want to enter. El Trinche, beautiful, was that: a closed door that no one can ever open. Or yes, and here is the secret, best of all: your gift. The Trinche is a closed door that can only open the imagination.

How did he play? Was it as good as it was said to be? Is it true that one day they cornered him against a corner and he left throwing a hat, on his back, taking it a little with his shoulder, while he passed the rival by his side? In that friendly of ’74 that he played for the Rosario team against the Argentina National Team, does it seem that Vladislao Cap, the coach, asked Griguol and Montes, the Rosario coaches, to please remove him from the field for everything that had you danced in the first half to Pancho Sá, Bertoni, Tarantini, Quique Wolff?

The Trinche is perhaps the last football hero imagined. It was what happened when the queen of the story was the radio. The stories were filled by us, helped a few days later with the photos that arrived in El Gráfico, like when he finished a little cartoon that you liked on TV and you followed the chapter playing with your little dolls in the room. I did not see Marzolini play, for example, but you call me “Marzolini” and I immediately imagine a cross of a Greek god half left side half dragon. There is something of a children’s story there. Players who are mythological heroes fed by our own fiction. Well: maybe that is, ultimately, football. A children’s story made for adults. The chance we have every week to play in the room again.

There are three monumental works to get to know the 5 – above, left-handed – of Central Córdoba de Rosario (if that can be achieved). Two are audiovisuals, they are on YouTube. “The Trinche was the largest”, from the Robinson Report program (Spanish television), and one of our partner Diego della Sala, “The ghost idol”, from the special We are football fans. The third job is a book, the only one there is. Un Caño edited it, it is by Alejandro Caravario. The book is called, simply and powerfully, “Trinche”.

“He was a very reticent man to talk about himself, he was very uncomfortable,” Caravario tells TNT Sports-. I think it was partly shyness, partly also a strategy. He would say two, three words to you and send you to speak to others: “Go and ask such.” The others then built that monumental story, while he watched it as one more. And that’s how it worked: he himself set up an incredible network that took a player from the rise, from the suburbs, from the absolute periphery, to the category of super crack. Many people spoke of the Trinche for years without knowing it; it is an incredible fact, a miracle of communication. A wonderful, excessive story. El Trinche was the most complete expression of Argentine football ”.

The expression, says Caravario, an excessive story, and he is right. By hiding, the Trinche has given us the permission of fiction –From where it always becomes more powerful, much more powerful, when you have to touch reality again. A man who did not accept the rules, was not interested in them. What were, what are the rules still? That if you have such a fabulous talent there is no other than to polish it, perfect it, grow it, want more. It is inevitable, there is no other. We all form our dreams but also the gaze and expectation of others, and the Trinche did not seem to have given a ball to any of that. Or that, at least, we need to believe. How many people do you know who don’t accept the rules? How much El Trinche was that: a story we need to believe.

