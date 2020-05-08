He did not play in the big leagues. He did not win Cups, nor World Cups, but his name resonates in the memory of all football fans. Tomás Felipe, known to all as the Carlovich Trinche He will no longer cycle through Rosario, his hometown and where his legend started.

It ran on April 17, 1974 and the Argentina coach, Vladislao Cap was preparing the World Cup in Germany with a friendly. In front, a Rosario team at Newell’s stadium, including big names such as Mario Kempes and Carlos Aimar, along with a young unknown player from Central Córdoba, 28 years old and a Yugoslav father. With five on his back he dazzled the more than 35,000 fans who came to the field that night with his double spout brand of the house.

A prodigious performance that ended in the 15th minute of the second half, when the Rosario team already beat the great team 3-0. Some said Cap himself asked for the change, another point to enlarge a legend that was beginning to be created. Four years later, César Luis Menotti He summoned him for a friendly from Argentina to which he never went. Some said that he preferred to stay fishing but like so many other things in his story, the truth is a mystery. And it is that few graphic documents exist of his trajectory that passed almost entirely by Ascent clubs, in addition to four duels in First: one in Rosario Central and three in Colón de Santa Fe.

A man of the house

And is that Central Córdoba, that team in which he played when he faced the National Team, was the club of his life. “The Trinche is playing tonight,” was the watchword for fans who preferred to turn around if he was not on the pitch. A phrase that headed a “Robinson Report” with which his history was made known to the Spanish. And there is no one in Rosario who does not remember his moves and they even compare him to Messi or Maradona.

He even came to exercise in that modest team as a coach for a few months in 2009 and his life was always linked to football. Greats from Europe like Milan had it on their agendas, according to legend. Even the New York Cosmos that had then Pelé knocked on his door, but “Everything came to nothing & rdquor;, as revealed at the time the Trinche.

His last matches were played with the Newell’s in Cañada de Gómez where he hung up his boots in 1985, being a veteran of 39 years. A club in which its legend was enlarged when Maradona arrived there. “I thought he was the best, but since I arrived in Rosario I have heard wonders from a certain Carlovich & rdquor ;, the Argentine 10 once commented. An opinion shared by famous figures such as Pékerman, Menotti or Bielsa who always considered him the best player in Argentina. This same year they got to know each other and Maradona’s signature on the Central Córdoba shirt that the Trinche brought to the meeting was a declaration of intent: “Al Trinche, who was better than me & rdquor ;.

.