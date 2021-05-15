The trilogy between Shevchenko and Nunes “will not be soon”

What’s next for Valentina Shevchenko? The question is difficult after UFC 261. The flyweight champion put on another display and successfully defeated Jessica Andrade. The Brazilian seemed the last step, then it will be difficult to find an opponent who on paper can put the Peruvian (nationalized, born in Kyrgyzstan). Passed it and the rumor about a trilogy against Amanda Nunes sounded again. Shevchenko loves her, but is in no rush.

“My career will not end soon. I plan to fight a lot more. That fight will happen, I’m not going to push and say give it to me now. There’s no more. That fight will make sense when the fans, the UFC and Dana White think we need it. When the time comes, it will happen and I’ll be ready. I will make sure to regain a few kilos“, said Valentina (33 years old), who since she is on the fly is showing her best version. The rooster was big for her and it has been noticed, even so, she has only lost against Nunes in the UFC (the first defeat of her career was in another promoter before Liz Carmouche in 2010).

There doesn’t seem to be much of a rush on his part, and neither on Dana White, who was blunt at the end. “They should have their own legacies. They’ve already fought a couple of times. People can think what they want, but there will be someone else coming (to challenge Shevchenko). There is always a new contender. Gaining weight doesn’t make sense when you’ve already done it twice. If they both come to me and tell me they want to do it, then I’ll make it happen, but it’s not something I’m thinking about“He said. For now, the Brazilian will return to action at UFC 265 (August 7) ​​defending the bantamweight belt (she also has the featherweight belt) against Julianna Peña.