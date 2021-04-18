The triloga of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ returns to Spanish cinemas

A ring to govern them all. A ring to find them. A ring to attract them all, and in the dark, tie them up.

Middle-earth returns to the big screen.

Next April 30 the complete trilogue of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ returns to Spanish cinemas. Remastered by Peter Jackson himself, in stunning 4K. Enjoy again this pica adventure and its astonishing landscapes as you have never been able to see before.

The first movie, ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring‘, which this year marks 20 years since its premiere, will return to theaters next Friday, April 30, and will be available for a week, until May 6.

On May 7, the second part will be released, ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers‘, which can be enjoyed until May 13. Finally, ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King‘can be seen in theaters from May 14 to 22.

The first installment of the trilogue of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ They will be released in theaters on Christmas 2001, becoming a great worldwide success and starting one of the most successful trilogas not only with the public, but also with critics. The three films have won a total of 17 scar awards, of which 11 were for the third and last installment, released at Christmas 2003 and which has the record for the highest number of scars won by a single film along with ‘Ben-Hur’ and ‘Titanic’.

In the first part of JRR Tolkien’s rogue masterpiece, a shy young hobbit named Frodo Bolsn inherits a simple gold ring. He knows that the ring has power, but what he does not know that it only holds the secret of survival, or slavery, of the entire world. Now, Frodo, accompanied by a wizard, an elf, a dwarf, two men and three loyal hobbit friends, must become the greatest hero the world has ever known to save the earth and the people he loves.

In the second part of Tolkien’s triloga, Frodo Bolsn and the rest of the Fellowship continue their sacred quest to destroy the One Ring, but by separate ways. Their destinations lie in two towers: The Orthanc Tower in Isengard, where the corrupted wizard Saruman awaits, and Sauron’s stronghold at Barad-dur, deep in the dark lands of Mordor.

At the conclusion of JRR Tolkien’s masterpiece, The Lord of the Rings, as armies band together to fight a final battle that will decide the fate of the world, and the mighty ancient forces of Light and Dark compete to determine the fate of the world. As a result, a member of the Fellowship of the Ring is revealed as the noble heir to the throne of the Kings of Mortal Men. The only hope for triumphing over evil, however, lies with a brave hobbit, Frodo, who, accompanied by his loyal friend Sam and the miserable, sculpted Gollum, ventures deep into the dark heart of Mordor into what seems an impossible quest to destroy the Ring of Power.