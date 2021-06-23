The trigger for the bad relationship between princes William and Harry

Princes William and Harry, at Westminster Abbey on April 25, 2018. (Photo: Mark Cuthbert via UK Press via .)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey marked a turning point in their relations with the British royal house, from which they decided to leave in early 2020. However, the disagreements between the youngest son of Charles of England and Lady Di and her older brother, Prince William, come from before.

A recently published book, Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, by royal expert Robert Lacey, assures that the main trigger was the scandal starring Meghan Markle, in which several Kensington Palace workers They accused in 2018 of intimidation and even harassment and bullying.

According to the author of the book, as reported by US Weekly, Prince William was furious when he learned of the dossier that the former communications secretary, Jason Knauf, had prepared on the subject. He was “amazed and horrified” as well as concerned that the American actress could be “undermining some principles of the monarchy.”

For his part, Harry was equally furious that, in his opinion, his brother believed the staff members more than his own family. He sided with his wife and Guillermo felt “betrayed,” according to Lacey.

Until that moment, Guillermo had made it “his job” to take care of Harry, “but that was the time for that protection to stop.” “Guillermo just didn’t want her or Harry to be around,” says the expert.

Voltage escalation

Harry’s interview, as well as the mental health documentary in which he stars alongside Oprah Winfrey, have added fuel to the fire, because Guillermo is of the opinion that his brother should not air certain issues …

