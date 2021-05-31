The trick to squeeze a lemon without tools and without seeds

The lemon It is a citrus fruit with many good properties: it is antibacterial, strengthens the immune system, helps eliminate toxins, and is rich in vitamin C and potassium. Therefore, using it as a juice is very healthy. But sometimes it can be cumbersome to squeeze it, or separate the seeds from the resulting juice.

Instagramer Leah Itsines has shared a video on Instagram in which she offers a very useful trick to get lemon juice without the need for tools and also guaranteeing that nuggets will not sneak up on us.

And not only that, with the method of this vlogger, we can keep the lemon in the fridge without having to squeeze everything and without risk of drying out in the refrigerator.

The first step is soften the lemon a little, putting it in the microwave for a few seconds and then rotating it with your hand on the table.

To carry out the trick you only need two wooden sticks, skewer type. With them you have to pierce one end of the lemon, from side to side.

Once we have made the hole, just squeeze the lemon so that the splash of juice comes out cleanly through the hole, without also letting the annoying citrus seeds fall through it.