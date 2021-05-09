The trick to clean and leave like new pots and pans

A TikTok user has shared on this social network in a video a trick with which she leaves the Spotless pots and pans in seconds, and the best part is that you don’t even have to scrub them.

The user saves time simply by using a dishwasher tablet, a kettle of freshly boiled water and a little dishwashing detergent to clean the baking sheet.

The container shown in the video has encrusted grease and grime which would generally require rubbing to remove them. But the woman simply squeezes the dish washing gel into the pan before adding the dishwasher tablet.

Then pour the freshly boiled water over the tablet. The grime begins to peel off immediately, delighting his TikTok followers.

