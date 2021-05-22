The trick that many do to deceive the DGT and that could cost you fines of more than 100 euros | Motor

There are many drivers who use this trick to avoid being fined for exceeding the speed in a section, but the DGT uses another strategy to hunt them down and fine them.

Since May 11, the speed limits for circulation in the cities in our country have changed, some changes designed to safeguard our safety, both for the driver himself and for pedestrians, and that is that speed continues to be one of the main concerns of the General Directorate of Traffic.

However, exceeding the speed limit is a recurring factor in one in three fatal accidents on our roads, and although radars are very effective, especially non-public mobiles, the truth is that some drivers abuse good faith to exceed speed limits in certain sections.

Many drivers use a trick to deceive the DGT and that could cost them fines of more than € 100 and the withdrawal of points from the license. The trick is not new, and it is basically reducing your speed when passing in front of a fixed radar in order to avoid the fine and then accelerate again. But the DGT knows this very well.

That is why many fixed radars subsequently have a second fixed or mobile radar shortly thereafter, to identify if the vehicle has braked when the first radar passes and then accelerated.

These radars known as cascade radars have been criticized on many occasions, but they are really effective to hunt down these types of drivers who do not respect speed limits.

You have to be aware, to exceed the allowed speed limit causes fines of between € 100 and € 600 depending on how much has been exceeded. Likewise, for the most serious cases 2 to 6 points can be withdrawn from the driver’s license.

The new # TraficoA30 guide by DGT and @fempcomunica includes graphical examples of the new speeds on urban roads. ️20 km / h on roads with a single platform ➡️30 km / h on roads with a single lane in each direction roads with 2 or more lanes in each direction # A30MasSeguros # Love30 pic.twitter.com/Vl4SxjvrOC – Dir. General Traffic (@DGTes) April 13, 2021

As we pointed out previously, since May 11 there is a new speed limit in cities, especially to avoid accidents. However, according to experts, the fact of having reduced the speed in the city from 50 km / h to 30 km / h will reduce the risk of dying due to being hit by five times.