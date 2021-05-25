The trick so that McDonald’s always gives you freshly made fries



TikToker Lauren Nicole posted a video showing the trick to always having freshly made fries.

McDonald’s is one of the most popular fast food chains in the world, and one of the keys to its success is that its products taste the same wherever you visit.

However, there are times when the food does not have the quality that you would like, since, for example, They could serve you French fries that are already a long time since they were made and now its temperature, consistency and flavor are not optimal.

Luckily, to solve this problem with potatoes, there is a little trick you can apply to ensure that they are always served fresh.

Since last year, since the pandemic broke out, the consumption of fast food increased, because these types of businesses were one of the few that remained open, in addition to being an easier way to obtain food while people were quarantined in their homes.

In order to serve all customers, McDonald’s workers may not deliver the potatoes in the quality you expect, so it might be worth doing the following trick to avoid this problem.

TikToker Lauren Nicole posted a video showing that the McDonald’s drive-thru menu gives you the option to choose to have some of the food made on the spot. Among these products are French fries.

This option is to specifically request that the dish be prepared on the spot and that they not give you something that takes time since it was prepared.

In the video, on the McDonald’s menu screen you can see that next to some dishes the option ‘cook to order’ appears.

So, to have fries when ordering them at the McDonald’s drive-thru you have to make a simple request in the interactive menu by selecting ‘cook to order’. Take into account that this option will only be activated if you select it. If you don’t, they will give you the potatoes they already have ready.

As you can see in the video, potatoes are not the only products that you can order fresh.

It should be noted that the reason large chains serve up French fries and other products long after they have been made is because they don’t want to waste food that is still good.

