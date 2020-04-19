WhatsApp is one of the most important messaging applications in the world. As recently announced, the platform already has more than 2,000 million users., which represents more than a quarter of the planet’s population.

These stratospheric figures demonstrate the relevance of what until a few years ago was a “simple” application. For that very reason, WhatsApp news is of interest to a huge number of people.

We will explain a trick to hide a conversation without having to delete it.

Hide conversations

Most Argentines use WhatsApp on a daily basis to communicate with their close people or loved ones. Considering that, it is quite likely that we have conversations with private content that we do not want to be in plain sight if anyone grabs our phone.

To avoid it, there is a fairly simple trick that we can apply to both groups and individual chats. Then we leave the process to follow on an Android mobile:

Enter WhatsApp.

Find the conversation with another person you want to hide.

Keep your finger pressed for a few seconds on it (without entering) and click on the icon in the upper area, just to the left of the one with the three points.

Once you have pressed it, the chat will disappear.

As you have seen, the selected chat is no longer in plain sight. Despite this, it should be noted that if they talk to us, the chat will automatically be unarchived and reappear on the main screen.

In the event that it is still hidden, if we want to have it again we will have to go down to the oldest chat, where we will see the “Archived” button. By pressing we can see all the chats we have hidden. The process to follow to do it with a group is exactly the same, although as soon as they talk to us, they will reappear on the main screen, so it is not a very effective measure for that case.

And on iPhone?

Sometimes performing these tricks is usually more complicated on iPhone, but in this case it is just as simple. Follow the next steps:

Open WhatsApp.

Go to the conversation you want to hide from the naked eye.

Keep your finger pressed for a few seconds on the conversation (without entering it) and click on the “Archive” option.

As in the previous case, the chat will disappear from your view and be hidden. It will only reappear if they speak to us. Interestingly, on iPhone reaching archived chats is much easier than on Android, since we will not have to go down to the oldest chat. Just click on the button “Archived chats” that we will see just above the “Broadcast lists” and “Create group” sections.

