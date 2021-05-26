The trick of WhatsApp to speed up the audios and not waste time

If you are one of the users who hates endless voice memos, we have good news for you. From now on, WhatsApp will allow you to play the audios at three different speeds. The new feature is now available in the iOS and Android apps. Also, it is gradually being rolled out in the web version.

Days ago we had already talked about this new WhatsApp feature, but it was only available to users of the beta version. As we can see in the images, the profile photo of the author of the voice memo has been replaced by a new button that allows you to adjust the audio playback speed.

Just press the new button to instantly adjust the playback speed of your voice memos. The default configuration is 2x (normal), but you can increase it to 1.5x (50% faster) Y 2x (twice as fast). If you want to return to the original state, press the button again to go down to 1x.

All WhatsApp audios will be played at the last configured speed

You must bear in mind that once you set a speed, that if you have several audios to play, they will all do them at the last speed. One of the coolest features of this new feature is that, like podcast players, speeds up audio without distorting it. Of course, be careful because it can become addictive and listening to audio at normal speed can be a bit strange.

According to the specialized portal WABetaInfo, This new feature is also reaching users of the web version of WhatsApp. However, they indicate that if it still does not appear, it will be a matter of days before it is available to everyone. Of course, they do not specify if it will also reach the Windows and macOS desktop applications.

Chat transfer, on the way

WhatsApp is also working on a feature to make chat history available on multiple devices. Currently, you must have the same number if you want to access the backup of your conversations. However, you will soon be able to transfer your conversations to a new phone number.

Read this too …