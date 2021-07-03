The trick of the infanta Sofía in her appearances that has not gone unnoticed

The Infanta Sofía, in the confirmation of Leonor. (Photo: Chema ClaresGTRES)

Infanta Sofía is not subjected to the same pressure as Princess Eleanor, whose interventions are scrutinized due to her status as heir to the throne, but even so, each act in which she participates is planned in detail.

In recent months, the youngest of the family has been seen together with her parents and her sister at various events, including the confirmation of Leonor or the meeting with the winners by the Princess of Girona Foundation.

In both interventions, the Infanta has used a trick to customize her dresses and avoid wearing cleavage. For the confirmation of her older sister, Sofía wore a Mango floral print dress that, according to the photographs on the brand’s website, has a V-neckline. But the little daughter of Felipe and Letizia dressed it with an addition of fabric that turned it into a square neck design. Everything indicates that it was modified in Zarzuela.

Original Mango design. (Photo: MANGO)

This Thursday, the Infanta showed that this trick was not a flash in the pan and repeated the same modus operandi during a meeting with the winners of the Princess of Girona Awards in Barcelona.

Sofía wore a blue Springfield baby doll dress that, like Mango’s, was also designed with a V-neckline. The garment was modified with a piece of the fabric from the dress and placed below the neckline, leaving a lace trim at the top.

Sofia’s dress this Thursday (Photo: Chema ClaresGTRES)

In the last year, the Infanta Sofía has distanced herself from Leonor and has begun to show her personality through her wardrobe. Gone are the days when the daughters of kings dressed and had their hair exactly the same. The youngest of the royal family surprised everyone by following in her mother’s footsteps in the events of October 12, when …

