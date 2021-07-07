The trick of the Generalitat to guarantee the fines of the procés

The escaped Catalan president, Carles Puigdemont (right), during a press conference with the president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonés, at the “House of the Republic” in Waterloo, Belgium. .

The judicial journey of the ‘procés’ does not stop adding new chapters. The last one, with a original script that opens a never explored scenario and without jurisprudence on which to argue the next steps.

It was last week when the Court of Auditors agreed to claim 5.4 million euros to the 39 former high-ranking officials of the Government for the undue expenses of the Generalitat in their so-called “foreign action”. That is, for trips and events carried out outside of Catalonia by Artur Mas, Carles Puigdemont and Oriol Junqueras, among others. Debates, presentations and press conferences such as those organized in Brussels to defend the 9-N consultation under powers – all related to the Catalan independence process – that the Generalitat did not possess. That is the reason why the court demands the return of public money used in an irregular way for having been defrauded to the Generalitat.

And here comes the script twist. Despite the fact that many of the defendants are no longer part of the Government, it has decided to endorse it. Summing up the maximum, the Generalitat guarantees the payment of fines for money defrauded to the Generalitat itself. Or if you prefer, that the Generalitat is, at the same time, the harmed and the guarantor of those who squandered their own money.

Although the Court of Auditors maintains that it will not accept any economic engineering that commits more public money, it is clear that must review the trick with a magnifying glass and act with wisdom and prudence as there is no jurisprudence to cling to.

The government, To who the PP urges, has not yet been pronounced. And without waiting for resolution, the leader of Vox in the Parliament, Ignacio Garriga, has ensured that his party will present a complaint for embezzlement against the Government chaired by Pere Aragonès: “His countdown begins”, he warned the president.

In any case, the designed plan saves time to those affected. Because the guarantee of the fund will remain unchanged as long as there is no final judgment. So, no matter how much the Supreme Court condemned the people previously investigated by the Court of Accounts, the Generalitat does not intend to contribute the money until, as can be predicted by the antecedents, there is a European judgment after the subsequent appeal.

And in that time they will try to grow the famous solidarity box -created in 2018 by the Associació de Foment- which now is empty since the about 14 million euros gathered since then with anonymous donations and businessmen aligned in the cause have already been previously employed to pay the 9-N bonds – which condemned Artur Mas, Francesc Homs, Joana Ortega and Irene Rigau– or those of the members of the Bureau of Parliament accused of disobedience.

