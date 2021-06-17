The tribute to Eriksen in the 10th minute of Denmark

06/17/2021

On at 18:45 CEST

After the Eriksen incident at Denmark’s Eurocup premiere that shocked the entire football world, his subsequent hospitalization and the news of this Thursday in which it was known that he will have to undergo surgery, his teammates and the Belgian players stopped the game at minute 10 to pay tribute to him.

Coinciding with the minute on his number, all the fans stood up to applaud Eriksen. The footballers and even the referee have also started applauding from the grass. Beautiful image to pay tribute to him. In turn, they have unfolded a banner where you can read in Danish: “Denmark is with you Christian”.

The Danish team has come out to bite in the match, for Eriksen and for what this Eurocup means for them. The Inter footballer conveyed his desire for them to play from the hospital, and they sand they have returned it advancing in minute 2 of the game against the ‘red devils’.

Poulsen has crossed a ball out of reach of Courtois to put the 1-0 on the scoreboard.