The tribute of the representative of France in Eurovision to the documentary by Rocío Carrasco

Telecinco has surprised fans of the Eurovision Song Contest in recent weeks by using two songs from the representatives of Switzerland and France to put a soundtrack to the docuserie about Rocío Carrasco, entitled Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive.

If in the first program on the documentary series Gjon’s Tears, representative of Switzerland in the 2021 edition, he sang Tout l’univers with a piano live from the set, last Sunday the network chose the French song, Voilà, performed by Barbara pravi, to play music at the beginning of the program. The song also played in the background throughout the week on Sálvame.

This Sunday, in the same way that it happened with Tears, Pravi will perform live from the set to perform their song for the competition that will take place on May 22 from Rotterdam (Netherlands).

After this invitation, the singer winked at the docuseries on her social networks with a special tribute to the mother of the protagonist, Rocío Jurado.

In this way, Barbara Pravi has raised a video singing the well-known song Like a wave. “Hello dear, see you this Sunday at 10 pm on Telecinco and live on the program about Rocío Jurado. I will sing my song Voilà,” he wrote in a message on Twitter.

Pravi’s gesture has been very well received by Eurofans, who have wished him on social networks a good position in the festival.