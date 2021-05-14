The tribute of ‘Save me’ to Queen that has set the networks on fire

This Sunday, the movie will be broadcast on Telecinco Bohemian Rhapsody and from Sálvame they have wanted to contribute to the publicity of the chain by disguising all the Freddy Mercury collaborators.

Belén Esteban, Anabel Pantoja, Kiko Matamoros, Chelo García-Cortés, David Valdeperas, José Antonio Canales, Gema López and Rafa Mora have carried out the program characterized by the artist.

Save me began by doing his particular tribute to the singer, performing his best-known songs, disguised as him in some of the stages of his life.

Viewers have set fire to social media with funny comments about the performance.

Thanks to the repercussion that the imitation has had, they have managed to be world trending topic sometime in the afternoon this Friday.