The tribute of Prince William and Kate Middleton on their website to the Duke of Edinburgh

Prince William and Kate Middleton have paid tribute on their website to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, with a photo of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, with a broad smile.

The official site of the Royal Foundation of the couple opens with a black and white image of the prince, who died on Friday at the age of 99 in Windsor Castle, after heart problems that kept him hospitalized for a month.

As the Mirror reports, Prince William was going to be present at the ceremony of the Bafta awards Saturday night, but was absent after the death of his grandfather.

Prince William is expected to parade with his brother Harry behind the coffin with the Duke’s remains at the funeral, which takes place next Saturday at Windsor Castle.

There is great expectation for this reunion, after Harry’s controversial interview with his wife, Meghan markle, in which they poured serious accusations against the royal family and enraged Guillermo.

It is expected that this reunion, despite being caused by sad news such as the death of his grandfather, will serve to strengthen ties again between the brothers, as well as between Harry and his father, Prince Charles.