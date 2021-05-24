The tribute of ‘Halston’ to Joel Schumacher

The director passed away in June 2020Rory culkin plays young Schumacher in ‘Halston’ Who’s who in ‘Halston’?

Fashion is not a typical starting point for a Hollywood director. However, there was one that had its beginnings between seams. We are talking about Joel schumancher.

Before the filmmaker directed classics like ‘St. Elmo, meeting point ‘or’ Hidden youth ‘, or big blunders that have already gone down in history as’ Batman and Robin’, or tapes like ‘The client’ and ‘Last call’ … a young Joel worked alongside famous fashion designer Halston, whose life and rise to fame has been captured on the Netflix series. The actor Rory culkin, little brother of Macaulay Y Kieran, plays a young lad who takes his first steps in the world of fashion in New York at the hands of the renowned designer.

Schumacher appears in only one episode. Halston’s last words to him are: “So fix your f *** ing life,” after having once again discovered Joel doing drugs in the bathroom after a previous reprimand (after discovering that the boy sped all the time). days). Then he is never seen again. Schumacher’s substance abuse in real life has been well documented. “I started drinking at 9,” the filmmaker told The Guardian. “I started using drugs in my teens. I started smoking at 10 and started having sex at 11.” But by the early 1970s, Schumacher had already stopped using.

It was the public, and not the critics, who raised the figure of Schumacher, who died in June last year at the age of eighty. Born in New York in 1939, Schumacher spent his early years wandering the city and numerous hours in the movies.

He studied design and fashion, and managed to get jobs to dress the windows of department stores in the city. In those years, as the series collects, Schumacher was a drug user. Speaking to THR in 2019, Schumacher said he met Halston when the designer was working at the Bergdorf Goodman luxury department store: “I got a fellowship at Parsons in interior design, and I ran into a friend on the beach and he asked me if she wanted to go see her boyfriend who shared a house with Halston. She knew who he was, everyone knew who he was. And we were friends ever since. “

At the beginning of Halston’s fashion journey, he had few people involved, including himself. “I really don’t think he needed us at all. It was his vision and of course it was an overnight success,” Schumacher stated.

Working and partying with renowned fashion designer Halston, and cutting down on his drug use in the 1970s led to his first costume design assignments. For example, the 1972 adaptation of Frank perry from Joan Didion’s novel ‘Play It As It Lays’, starring Anthony Perkins Y Tuesday Weld. He also worked on ‘El dormilón’ (1973) with Woody Allen, whom he always recognized as the mentor responsible for giving him the courage to lead.

With that goal in mind, he turned to screenwriting. ‘A world apart’, from 1976, was one of the first he wrote. Schumacher’s first feature film as a director was ‘The Incredible Waning Woman’ (1981).

The breakthrough came in 1985. If Schumacher had a universally acclaimed talent, it was for the cast. Before the premiere of ‘The club of five’ of John hughes that same year, Schumacher elected Emilio estevez, Demi moore, Rob lowe, Andrew McCarthy, Mare winningham, Judd Nelson Y Ally sheedy as a tight-knit group of friends wondering what to do with their lives after graduating from Georgetown University. There was the cast of ‘St. Elmo, meeting point ‘.

Then the already filmmaker chose a little known Kiefer Sutherland in ‘Hidden Youth’ (1987), not knowing at the time that he was Donald’s son. The tape is already considered cult. In ‘Deadly Line’ (1990), Sutherland and a then not so well known Julia Roberts they played medical students experimenting with the line between life and death.

Five years later, Schumacher took over the adaptation of the Batman comics. Tim Burton passed the baton to him and premiered ‘Batman Forever’ in 1995. “He may not have proven to be a benchmark for superhero entertainment on the big screen,” wrote Jason Bailey in the New York Times. “But it may be the most succinct encapsulation of the Schumacher style: big and garish, colorful and elegant, cheerfully unapologetic to please the public.” But already with ‘Batman and Robin’ (1997), everyone, including Schumacher, saw that it was a great failure.

Schumacher did better in the 1990s with his two adaptations of the novels of John grisham, ‘The client’ (1994) and ‘Time to kill’ (1996).

After that great disappointment of ‘Batman and Robin’, the director once again attracted the attention of critics and the public with the title ‘Murder in 8mm. (1999), ‘Tigerland’ (2000), ‘Last Call’ (2002) or ‘Veronica Guerin’ (2003), possibly the last great title of the filmmaker before his final farewell on television in command of two chapters of ‘House of Cards’ in 2013.

Now the ‘Halston’ series, on Netflix since May 14, makes his particular tribute and interferes in his less known facet.

