The trial of the King of Cachopo enters its final stretch with a key session

The trial of César Román, known as the King of Cachopo and accused of the death of his girlfriend Heidi Paz, enters his final stretch with a session that is expected to be key, since forensics and experts from the Institute of Toxicology will transfer the results on the body attributed to Heidi and other evidence to the jury.

After 10 trial sessions In which the defendant and numerous witnesses and police have appeared before the popular jury, Monday’s session focuses on expert evidence that the different parts of the process consider relevant, mainly to corroborate whether the torso that was found dismembered in a suitcase belongs to Heidi Peace.

Those responsible for the police investigation have already told the jury that the DNA test that was made to the trunk that appeared inside a suitcase in a warehouse in the Madrid district of Usera-Villaverde on August 13, 2018 concluded -in November- that it corresponded to Heidi Paz because it gave “a total approximation” with the DNA of mother, and also the defendant’s DNA was in the suitcase.

The agents who investigated the case have also explained that they found footprints of César Román on the lids of the two caustic soda cans that were in the ship, and that one of the rings of these cans was later found inside the suitcase that contained the trunk. The corpse had been doused with caustic soda and was therefore deteriorated.

But all this is denied by César Román, who highlights that a first report determined that the body under investigation was of a Caucasian woman who had not given birth, while Heidi was mulatto and had two children, and that “there is not a single piece of evidence” that points to her as the author of the death or dismemberment.

He also denies that the suitcase in which the body was found is his and maintains that the Police made mistakes in the investigation. In fact, upon hearing the testimony of some agents, the defendant was gesturing in disgust, and once the president of the Chamber had to call his attention because he told a policeman that “he was lying.”

Now several experts will comment on the reports they made at the time, including four forensic doctors and three physicians from the Chemistry Service of the National Institute of Toxicology, including the person in charge, who will have to answer questions from the Prosecutor’s Office, the prosecution and the defense of César Román.

Also on Monday they will be able to analyze their reports three psychologists who have participated in the case and several policemen.

Already on Tuesday the jury will know the work done by two doctors from the Forensic Anatomical Institute and two others from the Histopathology service -tissue examination- of that Institute, in addition to four national police officers and a criminal expert.

Next will be the moment of the documentary evidence and conclusions of the extensive trial.

On Wednesday the parties will raise their final reports and the King of Cachopo will have the opportunity to say the last word.

At that time, the Chamber will deliver to the members of the jury the object of the verdict -the questions on which they have to decide- and its members will begin to deliberate, isolated.