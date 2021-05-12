The trial of the King of Cachopo continues this Wednesday with the statement of the mother of Heidi, the victim

This Wednesday the trial against César Román Viruete, the King of Cachopo, accused of kill his girlfriend Heidi Paz Bulnes, dismember it and make part of the corpse disappear.

In the popular jury trial that takes place in the Provincial Court of Madrid, several witnesses are expected to appear on this day.

The main witness will be Gloria Francis, mother of Heidi, the 25-year-old, Honduran nationality and mother of two children, who was Román’s last known girlfriend. The Prosecutor’s Office demands a compensation of 300,000 euros for minors, as well as another compensation for his mother of 100,000.

Parts of the victim’s body (without the head) were found inside a suitcase in a place rented by Roman. When DNA analysis confirmed that it was Heidi, the investigation was directed squarely against the now accused, who was found hidden under a false name working in a restaurant in Zaragoza.

Roman says the body is not Heidi’s

However, the defendant himself has stated in his statement on Tuesday that the mortal remains found in the suitcase are not actually from Heidi, and that she is alive and that she fled due to debts she had with drug traffickers.

During this day the witnesses will also testify Miguel Ángel RC; Adelino PB; Celestino MR; Julio Alfredo OD and Juan Antonio OT

They are part of the 40 witnesses, about fifty policemen, forensics, psychologists and doctors of the Institute of Toxicology and Criminalistics that They will appear before the jury until May 28.