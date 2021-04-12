The trial of ‘the Bárcenas papers’ faces its final stretch: declare Correa and Cospedal’s husband

Businessman Ignacio López del Hierro, husband of María Dolores de Cospedal, general secretary of the PP between 2008 and 2018, has denied having made donations to conservative training. In the same way, Luis Gálvez, businessman, has rejected that he had donated another 50,000 euros to the PP. Suspicions loomed over both of them as their initials were in accounting entries reflected in Bárcenas’ papers, being the witness and also businessman Santiago Lago, the only one who has acknowledged having delivered 10 million pesetas (60,000 euros), although “without a finalist character”. For today, the leader of the Gürtel plot was scheduled to testify, but the private prosecution that requested it has been suspended after renouncing his testimony.

“I am not any of the people who appear there,” López Hierro declared when asked about the accusations for the annotations with which Luis Bárcenas, the main defendant in the trial in which the businessman has testified, could have referred to he. Specifically, there are two deliveries of money in the years 1997 and 1997 under the concept of “López Hierro” and “López H.” for a total amount of 19 million pesetas. “López H. could be López Hernández and López Hierro could be someone else“, has justified Cospedal’s husband in a statement made by videoconference.

López del Hierro has used denial for answer for almost every question in the indictments. In addition to rejecting having made these alleged donations, he has said that the Popular Party was “never” a “client” of his companies. It should be remembered that the businessman was a director of, among others, the promoter Metrovacesa. Neither, has said the businessman, he “never” went to develop “his professional work” in Genoa, the headquarters of the PP whose reform is being judged for having supposedly been paid with black money.

Throughout his statement, he has acknowledged having coincided with Álvaro Lapuerta, a deceased former treasurer, and with Bárcenas, unlike with Álvaro Pérez, ‘El Bigotes’, condemned for the Gürtel plot and that he pointed out in the investigation commission held in the Congress of Deputies. “I don’t know who Álvaro Pérez is I have not seen it in my life “López del Hierro has said despite the fact that when ‘El Bigotes’ accused him, he threatened to sue him.

Before López del Hierro, the businessman Luis Gálvez has declared, also as a witness, that, like him, he has rejected having donated money to popular formation. According to the ‘Bárcenas papers’, he would have given 50,000 euros to the PP in 2008. The former treasurer also accused Gálvez of being the one who gave another 60,000 to Esperanza Aguirre for the 2007 election campaign. Both the former Madrid president and Gálvez denied the information and the judge closed the case against him.

Donations but not finalist

The person who has recognized the accounting entry of the papers attributed to him has been Santiago Lago, who has recognized himself as a “friend” of Bárcenas. In his testimony, Lago has told how he was an intermediary between a French company “that wanted to have a presence in Spain” and the party. For this, he made a donation of 10 million pesetas (60,000 euros), which were delivered by Lago to Álvaro Lapuerta. Of course, the businessman has denied that the delivery of that sum of money had a “finalist character” and he has justified it by saying that after paying, the French company submitted to a public tender and was not awarded the service.

The journalists who heard the alleged recording of Rajoy declare

The court, chaired by Jose Antonio Mora, has also heard this Monday several journalists called to testify about an alleged recording in which Álvaro Lapuerta, deceased former treasurer, admitted the existence of bonuses. Francisco Mercado, the journalist who made it, has opted for just revealing news under the protection of the right to professional secrecy. However, Eduardo Inda, who claims to have listened to her, yes he has detailed more.

“In that recording there is talk of a delivery of 27 million pesetas (162,000 euros) in the year 95 for a very specific purpose to a high position in the PP “, he has advanced. However, he has not clarified what purpose it was (” I want to publish it “, he said) or what public position it was. , although he did add that “he is a person who changed the course of history“.