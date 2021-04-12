The trial of ‘Igor the Russian’ for the triple murder of Andorra (Teruel) begins

The Provincial Court of Teruel welcomes from this Monday the jury trial against Norbert Feher, alias Igor el Russo, as the alleged author of the triple murder of a rancher and two civil guards committed in Andorra (Teruel) on December 14, 2017.

This Monday the jury will be constituted and the defendant’s statement and the previous allegations of the parties, while on Tuesday and Wednesday they will declare the witnesses and on the 15th and 16th experts, among them forensics, criminalistics and ballistics agents and the National Institute of Toxicology.

The facts to be tried, as indicated in the order, may constitute three crimes of treacherous murder, three of robbery with violence, two of attempt, one of membership in a criminal organization, and one of illegal possession of weapons.

The events occurred when the farmer Jose Luis Iranzo, aged 40, he went to a farm in the family-owned area of ​​’El Saso’ to pick up his father, and, upon entering the house, Norbert Feher shot him, allegedly, with a pistol and caused his death.

The victim’s father notified the Civil Guard upon hearing the shots, and upon arrival in the area, the two displaced agents were surprised by the defendant, who, allegedly, shot them several times in the back, indiscriminately and with a gun in each hand, causing their death.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office and the private accusations on behalf of the victims’ relatives (the rancher José Luis Iranzo and the civil guards Víctor Romero and Víctor Jesús Caballero), of the Unified Association of Civil Guards (AUGC), the Spanish Association of Civil Guards ( AEGC) and the agricultural union UAGA, request that the accused be imposed reviewable permanent prison.

The defense, for its part, alleges that its client acted in legitimate defense, from the belief that he was going to be attacked.