The trial for the death of six miners in León begins with 16 accused

The sixteen defendants for the death of six miners in the accident that occurred on October 29, 2013 at the Emilio del Vale well, in Llombera de Gordón (León), face a request for a sentence of three and a half years in prison for each one by one crime of reckless manslaughter.

The trial begins this Monday in the Criminal Court number 2 of León and it is scheduled to last for a month and a half.

16 directors, engineers and guards of the Hullera Vasco Leonesa will sit on the dock, including the president of the company, Antonio del Valle, for which the Prosecutor’s Office requests a sentence of three and a half years in prison.

In addition, the Prosecutor’s Office accuses society itself as a subsidiary civil liable and the insurance company HDI as a direct and joint and several civil liable, and asks them compensation exceeding 2 million.

The particular accusations raise the petition for a sentence of six and a half years, the maximum foreseen in cases of reckless homicide, while the defenses request the free acquittal of the accused.

The accident was caused by the sudden collapse and subsequent collapse of a vault loaded with coal in an area with methane gas that caused a degassing of firedamp and caused the death by suffocation of six of the workers who were in that area of ​​the Emilio del Valle well at that time.

That was the main conclusion of the report prepared by the investigation group constituted by the Castilla y León Regional Mining Commission to clarify the causes of the accident.

The accident victims were Carlos Pérez, Manuel Moure, Antonio Blanco, Orlando González, José Luis Arias and Roberto Álvarez, between 35 and 45 years old.