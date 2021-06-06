The trial against Rubiales for the alleged crime of injuries will continue on June 16

05/31/2021 at 6:59 PM CEST

The trial that began this Monday in the City of Justice of Valencia in which the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis rubiales, is accused of an alleged crime of injuries will continue on June 16.

Despite the fact that the trial was scheduled only for the session this Monday, according to what legal sources familiar with the case explained to ., the session will resume in two weeks with the statement of a last witness and with the conclusions of all the parties.

Rubiales He is accused of an attack on an architect with whom he had maintained a contractual relationship and which, according to the complainant, occurred in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento in Valencia in 2017.

Upon leaving the court, the president of the RFEF told the media that “anyone who has seen the trial can realize that there are strong and clear testimonies & rdquor ;, and another part“ with continuous contradictions and lies & rdquor ;. “We are going to wait and I trust that justice will again make the truth shine out & rdquor ;, he stressed Rubiales.