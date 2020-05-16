In an interview with L !, Amir Sommogi affirms that numbers and achievements presented by the club must have an ‘asterisk’ due to the sponsorship of Crefisa

The balance sheet presented by Palmeiras in relation to 2019 should be carefully analyzed. Guest of ‘LANCE! in Jogada ‘, marketing and sports management specialist Amir Sommogi praised the club’s recent achievements, but indicated that, with the help of Crefisa, the master sponsor, it is not possible to put the club on the same level as others who “walk with own legs “.

Leila Pereira, president of Crefisa and FAM, and Mauricio Galiotte, president of Palmeiras (Photo: Cesar Greco)

Photo: Lance!

– Palmeiras comes very well, the financial numbers are solid, but he has some “good wishes”. The first of these is the issue of Crefisa, with high sponsorship, help with the player, Palmeiras’ debt is huge because of that. But, like this, there is a help, as in the time of Fluminense with Unimed. You can’t put it on the same level with other clubs that are walking with their own legs. I am not diminishing the economic importance of Palmeiras, but I am saying that it has one more resource than the others.

In the interview with THROW! – check out the full video below -, Sommogi also talked about the financial problems that Palmeiras must face this year, adding to the usual scenario, the crisis caused by the coronavirus.

– To top it off, in 2019, he finished the deal with Turner and Palmeiras is Turner’s biggest club in practical terms. There were more than R $ 200 million in TV in 2019, which is why the number reached a R $ 1 million surplus, that is, the Palmeiras surplus only existed because he received an astronomical amount of money from television, which will not be repeat in 2020. And, with the coronavirus issue still, I see Palmeiras as a club that closes in the red.

