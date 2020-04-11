Telemundo-

Like various celebrities, Yanet García She is complying with the quarantine recommended by health authorities due to the coronavirus outbreak, and from her home she shares her exercise routines and the occasional dance.

But recently she surprised her millions of followers and even her own boyfriend, Lewis Howes, with heart-stopping twerking moves while wearing animal print leggings.

With this video, which so far has accumulated more than 1.6 million views and thousands of comments of all kinds, Yanet showed that besides exercise, dancing is another of his passions.

