Social media is used to criticize and try to ridicule. Not only when it comes to sports, but also in other areas such as television, the world of music. However, when you attack someone you can have a response from them, and that is what has happened this Wednesday on Twitter between Álvaro Benito and María Canet, a fan of rock music.

The former Real Madrid player, now a teamless coach and sports commentator in the media, is also a singer for the Pignoise group. And it turns out that with the return of ‘Paco’s men’ The Spanish pop punk band is back in the news, as the series’ headline was one of their songs, ‘Nothing to lose.’ On social networks, the group has been asked to return due to that well-known return of the series, something that María Canet should not have liked.

Courage, Maria. Surely from your pulpit of moral and cultural superiority what we do or fail to do or perceive. A greeting. – Alvaro Benito Villar (@AlvaroBenitoV) June 24, 2020

« People asking for Pignoise’s return, can 2020 come to an end, please? » He wrote on his profile the one that, according to his description on social networks, collaborates in a magazine and a rock radio. He did not mention Pignoise or Álvaro Benito, but the coach must have seen the tweet in some way and responded elegantly and emphatically to María Canet.

Cheer up, Maria. Surely from your pulpit of moral and cultural superiority what we do or fail to do or perceive. Greetings », he replied via Twitter. « It is not moral or cultural superiority, it is an opinion. Another greeting », wrote the user again, who had already taken the hit from Álvaro Benito, who this Wednesday has also announced a new project regarding soccer.