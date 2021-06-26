The tremendous sacrifice that FC Barcelona will make to be able to renew Lionel Messi

President Joan Laporta saved the furniture from short-term payments with the financing of the debt of up to 525 million euros that the General Assembly of Committees approved last Sunday, but now he must face another headache with the obligation to reduce this summer the salary bill in 200 million to meet the requirements of LaLiga.

So he explained RAC 1, who reported that this will be the consequence of the renewal of Leo Messi, which is very close to closing and would ensure that the Argentine player would continue the next two years at the Barça club before trying his luck at Inter Miami in the United States and maintaining a long-term relationship with the Barcelona.

In the offices of the Camp Nou There is a list of transferable players to achieve the goal of reducing 200 million between salaries and amortizations, but none of the players seems to be for the task of leaving, since in the current circumstances it is very difficult to find a club that can pay them what they billed in the Catalan entity.

#FCBarcelona Report @manucarreno: Renewal of #Messi Intense contact between both parties during the day today and will continue during the weekend. Details remain to be polished, but they are becoming less and less important. The intention: to sign it before June 30. pic.twitter.com/BVNqlgHtKT – SomosBarça (@ BarcaSomos10) June 26, 2021

Thus, footballers such as Samuel Umtiti, Antoine Griezmann, Martin Braithwaite, Junior Firpo and Jordi Alba have been given the freedom to negotiate for other clubs. Mateu Alemany, the new football director, considers that the cycle of the side of l’Hospitalet de Llobregat has ended, according to various media.

But if getting rid of these chips will be difficult, it will be even more difficult to do so from those of the injured Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembélé. Especially frustrating is the case of the French forward, who ends his contract next season and was expected to get a transfer or a downward renewal this summer. His serious injury with France in the Eurocup has complicated everything.

In 2019, Barcelona led the LaLiga salary limit with 671 million euros, but the drastic reduction in income due to the coronavirus pandemic and the entity’s economic mismanagement lowered it in 2020 by 43%, leaving it at 383.

Taking into account the global situation, this summer LaLiga has given the clubs a nail to hold on to: for every 100 million that the organization saves, it will allow an additional cost of 25.

