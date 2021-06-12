in Tennis

The tremendous ovation with which the Chatrier fired Nadal

Rafael Nadal he deserved no less. It is true that he did not win the semifinal match of Roland Garros 2021 in view of Novak Djokovic, but the Philipp Chatrier he wanted to say goodbye to him warmly when the Mallorcan left the track, after having fought an impressive battle in one of the games of the year against his eternal rival. Rafa returned the gesture of affection to the fans, also with applause.

Three free months of Discord Nitro on the Epic Games Store

MLB: Ronald Acuña Jr. and Jesús Aguilar joked in the Braves Vs. Marlins game