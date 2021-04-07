The tremendous mess of Independiente del Valle

04/07/2021 at 8:14 PM CEST

From Porto Alegre to Quito, and from Quito to Asunción. This is the route that the Gremio has had to take to play the first leg of the third phase of the Libertadores (the last one before the group phase) against Independiente del Valle. Conmebol’s message is clear: the pandemic will not slow down the tournament schedule and the necessary sacrifices will be made.

The meeting, which was to be held this Wednesday, has been postponed until Friday due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in the Guild’s delegation. Following current sanitary protocols, the Ecuadorian authorities prohibited Brazilians from leaving the hotel to go to training. The meeting has moved across the country and will be held on Friday in Asunción, the capital of Paraguay.

The Guild has five of its members contaminated, three of whom stayed in Brazil. His coach, the charismatic Renato Portaluppi, could not travel after testing positive on Monday hours before setting off. The images of the coach without a mask during the classic against Internacional, by Miguel Ángel Ramírez, at the weekend, which the tricolores won 1-0, aroused concern.

In Ecuador, the positives of the goalkeeper have been confirmed Paulo victor and the right side Vanderson. The union delegation, which is undergoing constant PCR tests to detect new cases, plans to arrive in Paraguay in the next few hours after a trip of more than six hours.