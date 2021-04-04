The tremendous fall of an anti-capitalist protester trying to scale the facade of a bank

A young man of 32 had to be hospitalized this Friday in New York after suffering a terrible fall from more than 9 meters during an anti-capitalist protest in the city of skyscrapers.

As reported by TMZ, the events occurred when the protester, named Kevin Clarke, began to climb the facade of a chase bank building in the Big Apple.

Loaded with paint sprays, your intention was to make graffiti on the facade, But as she climbed, Clarke lost control until she finally rushed.

In the fall, the young man he injured his hip, and in addition, part of his load of paint was destroyed, which was spilled on the sidewalk while the anti-capitalist was hurting on the sidewalk.

According to TMZ, Clarke was arrested, charged with a reckless recklessness charge. As soon as he was arrested, he was transferred to a hospital in the New York city, where he appears to be progressing favorably.

As reported in this medium, the protest it was not very crowded And beyond Kevin Clarke’s downfall, there were no notable incidents.