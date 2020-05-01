European basketball faces an unprecedented crisis with the cancellation of national leagues by the coronavirus. The Legabasket Serie A It has been one of the most affected and its president, Gandini, has established the potential loss at an economic level of 40 million euros, which could increase further if the following season has to start behind closed doors, something that the authorities do not rule out.

Legabasket president Gandini: “Serie A has a turnover of around € 110MM. 50% is generated by the 4 major clubs. The suspension of the league will cost us around € 40MM and they are going to increase if we will be forced to re- start next season behind closed doors “ – Emiliano Carchia (@Carchia) April 30, 2020

