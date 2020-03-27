It is a reality: the decree of “social, preventive and compulsory isolation” forced people to reinvent themselves. With technology as a banner, There are already several artists who offer concerts in streaming. Fito Páez did it from the living room of his house and so will Iván Noble. “Guitar and glass in hand. If you like, we will be bonded #QuedateEnCasa “, invited the musician to his followers through his social networks.

On the same tune, this Friday 27 at 10 pm. the theatrical film work “The Tree Window and Anne Frank” will be broadcast live. Starring Zoe Hochbaum, and under the general direction of Nicolás Gil Lavedra and the acting direction of Laura Novoa, the show can be seen from the YouTube channel and the website of Infobae.

“I feel a lot of responsibility. Being on Ana’s feet is not putting on a hat and going on stage. There is a very deep process and I do it carefully. It doesn’t matter to me. It is a very detailed embroidery job, ”Hochbaum said of his role. In addition, he recognized that when he talks about Anne Frank, his skin stands on end, as if they were actually mentioning a family member. “I feel that she accompanies me in every function. When this project started, Laura pointed out to me that it was not the same to act to someone who existed and died than to play a fictional character. So you have to light a candle and ask her permission, and I have the feeling that she accepted me“He added in an extensive interview with Teleshow.

In an original, respectful, emotional and attractive way, the show seeks to reach the heart of the viewer so that, depending on the experience you live, can understand and transform their way of acting in any situation of discrimination. It also represents an example of solidarity and empathy for those who protected Ana during her captivity. For this, the story of Anne Frank is narrated as an icon and current example.

With a current look, the tragic story of this teenager discriminated against for being Jewish becomes a mirror of all those who suffer some type of discrimination. Through Eva, a teenager who receives a slogan from her teacher: communicate to her classmates what she wants them to take from her. Intuitively, to fight against the injustices that he sees in his daily life, the work immerses himself in the life of Anne Frank and her confinement through the newspaper.

She makes the words her own, to the point that she becomes, or rather they become one: Ana and Eva. The reading of the newspaper is represented in a theatrical soliloquy staged by Ana herself. The text is made up of a cut from the words of the newspaper, which grow in intensity throughout the two years of confinement. Eva freely enters and leaves the character of Ana. She enters to feel and count, she leaves to reflect and investigate.