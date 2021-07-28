The Treasury will issue its first sovereign green bond in September with a target of up to 13.6 billion

Related news

The expected premiere of the Public Treasury in green debt issues already has a date. Spain will launch its first sovereign green bond in September, with a maturity of 20 years and the objective of raising up to 13,600 million euros to finance sustainability initiatives, ecological transition, recovery of natural areas and water management.

The Public Treasury will begin this Thursday the presentation of the project among institutional investors, although the Government already predicts a “warm welcome”. The Prime Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño, stressed that “there is a high investment appetite” whose main proof lies in “that the average maturity periods of the debt are lengthening.”

To this appetite, as explained by the minister, the fact that Spain is going to debut with the best possible grade within the scale managed by Vigeo Eiris, the agency’s specialized ASG rating division Moody’s. It is the same house that has valued the solvency and sustainability of other European sovereign green bonds that are already on the market, such as the French, British and Italian ones.

Next Generation Funds

Calviño has highlighted that this commitment to green bonds “is an issue tremendously important for our country, which is committed to a sustainable transition. ”However, the minister has avoided stating what the capital objective of the first issue will be and what schedule for reopening or launching new references is expected.

In this sense, he pointed out that these details will be provided “around August” by the Secretary General of the Public Treasury, Carlos San Basilio, who at the time pointed to a maximum fundraising target of 15,000 million euros with these green bonds. A level that has now been reduced because, as Calviño explained, “the investments to be financed by the European recovery plan“Next Generation.

Best in class

This analysis detail is, according to the vice president, one of the factors that have facilitated that “there has been the highest possible rating“, ahead of the rest of the European markets that have already made their debut in these struggles. In addition, it ranks 14th out of the more than 100 countries that Moody’s division analyzes.

The Government has defended this debut as a decisive step for “channel a sustainable finance market” for which “the involvement of all agents in the sector” has been requested. On the other hand, the focus of the projects included in the General State Budgets (PGE) to be financed with these bonds has been on issues such as energy saving, the recovery of natural spaces, the reduction of emissions and boost of circular economy, sustainable agriculture resistant to climate change or protection of the coastline.

The Minister of Economic Affairs has insisted on the presentation of the framework for the issuance of these green bonds in which “they will be the best quality on the market”. Something that is also based on the fact that a report will be published annually in which the execution and impact of the financed investments will be monitored.

A formula by which remove any possible suspicion of greenwashing, as stressed this Wednesday by the third vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera. Something that, as he has pointed out, offers “a plus compared to other debt and credit issues”.

Interest rate hike in sight

The presentation of these first details of Spain’s sustainable financing strategy has come just one day after the presentation of the government’s macroeconomic picture for next year. In the a rise in sovereign debt of 80% is collected, which would mean going from rates of 0.5% for the Spanish ten-year bond to 0.9% in 2022.

Precisely Calviño, who yesterday was the protagonist in the presentation of these forecasts at the end of the Council of Ministers, has stressed that these new green emissions will allow “diversify the financing base” of the State. In this sense, the National Sustainable Finance Plan is presented as the formula to “facilitate the transformation of the financial sector to the new model to combat climate change, improve its competitiveness and promote the reorientation of capital flows towards a more sustainable economy. “.

