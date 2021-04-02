The Treasury will allow paying personal income tax in six months to those who had ERTE in 2020

The Tax Agency It will allow the payment of the liquidation of the IPRF to be divided into six times to those taxpayers who were involved in a Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE) during 2020 and whose declaration is positive.

Treasury sources have confirmed that “shortly” a ministerial order will be approved to collect this modification in the returns to be filed by taxpayers subject to ERTE, who may pay the settlement without interest in those six months (between July and December).

For the declarations to be entered, usually the payment can be divided in two times (60% when submitting the self-assessment and the remaining 40% in November), but the order will extend those deadlines for those submitted to ERTE.

At the same time, the Tax Agency recommends that workers affected by an ERTE have received improper charges from the State Public Employment Service (SEPE) wait for your claim before submitting the income tax return.

The Tax Agency published last week on its website a document with specific information for taxpayers 3.5 million workers affected by an ERTE in the face of the 2020 income campaign, which starts on April 7.

Specifically, the Agency points out that the difficulties that the group receiving benefits from the SEPE (which are considered work income subject to personal income tax) may come from the fact that have two payers (your company and the SEPE) or for having received fertilizers that did not correspond to him.

The SEPE and the Tax Agency, connected

In the cases of workers who have received a payment from the SEPE higher than the corresponding one, they will have to take this circumstance into account when preparing their income statement, although the action will be different depending on whether they have been claimed or not the refund of these amounts.

Thus, if the SEPE claimed the refund in 2020 and it has been made, the Tax Agency will have the correct information and the taxpayer will be able to present his return normally.

However, if the SEPE did not claim in 2020, the information that appears in the tax data of the Tax Agency may not be correct – because it does not collect returns made in 2021 or because the claim has not even been started-, so if it is, it is recommended to wait for it to be updated.

The SEPE and the Tax Agency maintain contacts to periodically update the refund information throughout the income campaign, which runs until June 30, so that taxpayers can have the correct data in their draft.