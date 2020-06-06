The Government inflated the public revenue provided for in the Stability Program Update. It is the conclusion that can be drawn from the comparison of the diagnosis of Airef and that of the Executive of Pedro Sánchez himself. Based on the data that is known so far and the different diagnoses published, the conclusion is clear: the Treasury It has underestimated the drop in income that will occur during the coronavirus crisis.

For example, while the Government calculates that resources obtained in 2020 will exceed 40% of GDP, specifically, with income standing at 41.2%, the Airef he calculates in his scenario 1, which does not contemplate a regrowth in autumn, that the collection will only be at 39.5%. In his scenario 2, with one more month of confinement after the summer, the income would be 39.4%, according to this organization.

The Airef especially questions the drop in personal income tax collection raised by Maria Jesus Montero. According to the Government it will only be 2.4%, a percentage that they expect to be higher. In the case of VAT, they warn that the expected drop in collection of 5.2% is not consistent, while a drop in private consumption of more than 10.2% is expected. In the social contributions the Airef also has “differences in the valuation of the measures”.

However, the most significant difference is observed when evaluating the main tax figures. For example, him Treasury calculates a collapse in IRPF collection of 2.4% but Airef estimates that the collapse will be 6.6% in the best scenario and 9.9% in the worst, with one more month of confinement in autumn .

In the case of VAT the difference is also overwhelming. While the stability program of the Executive considers that the fall will be 5.2%. the Airef remembers that the fall will oscillate between 10% and 15% due to the fall in consumption.

The only option that would explain that the fall of the collection It is like what the government says is that there is a tax increase in VAT or personal income tax in the coming months, a scenario that so far denies.

Income crash in April

At the moment, the revenues that the Government is collecting are plummeting as a consequence of the coronavirus crisis. The total state revenue it has plummeted 30.8% in April compared to the same month the previous year. In the accumulated index for the year -taking into account the drop in income from January to April- the collection has plummeted 4.4%.

This has led to the State deficit in cash terms -the one that shows the true liquidity that is in the coffers- has multiplied almost threefold between January and April with respect to the same period of the previous year. Specifically, the deficit has gone from 8,496 million euros in the first four months of 2019 to 23,220 this year. As a percentage of GDP, it is already equivalent to 2.08% of GDP compared to 0.68% the previous year.

In terms of national accounting, the deficit has also gone from 7,683 million euros to 19,929 million, equivalent to 1.78% of GDP, according to Montero’s statistics.

All the tax figures sink on the same day that the Government announced one of its electoral promises that implies more spending: the minimum vital income. While the Executive claimed that it was launching a measure to practically end extreme poverty, the Treasury statistics showed that VAT plummeted by 29.2% in April – counting only 35% with internal operations -; that personal income tax collected 13% less and that corporate income tax put 69.5% less in public coffers than in the same month of the previous year. Special taxes have also decreased by 7.7%, according to statistics from the department led by María Jesús Montero.

In cumulative terms, the VAT sinks 4.7% until April, the Corporation Tax subtracts money from the public coffers, so a comparison cannot be made with the previous year (-2,697 million euros). VAT between January and April continues to grow 2.9% despite the collapse in April, a trend that will disappear as the year progresses. Meanwhile, the Executive continues betting on strong measures of public spending, which is runaway.