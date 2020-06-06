The Tax Agency has already returned 4,994 million euros to more than 7,796,000 taxpayers, exceeding two thirds of the 2019 Income Campaign, which means an increase of 9.7% in the number of returns and 15.5% in the amount.

This increase in returns is linked to the growth registered in parallel in the presentations themselves, since at the moment 13,343,000 taxpayers have already filed their return, 848,000 more than last year (+ 6.8%).

In this campaign, 21,030,000 declarations are expected to be presented, 1.6% more than the previous year. Of that total, it is expected that 14,565,000 will be entitled to a refund, almost 70% of the total and 0.5% more than last year, for an estimated amount of 10,686 million euros.

The streamlining in the presentations continues to reach the declarations with results to be entered, which grew by 9.2% already exceeding the figure of 2,700,000.

Regarding the presentation channels, in addition to the main telematic channel, which is the AEAT website (www.agenciatributaria.es), taxpayers also continue to streamline filing through the Agency’s mobile application. Through this channel, more than 325,000 statements have been filed until this Thursday, 28% more than last year.

Of that total figure, more than 267,000 correspond to ‘one-click’ presentations and the rest are contributors to whom the application has referred to the Agency’s website to make any changes and They have returned to the ‘app’ to conclude the presentation.

The telephone assistance system ‘We will call you’ It has multiplied by almost six times its capacity to supply the traditional assistance in offices while the sanitary circumstances did not exist to be able to start the reopening of the Agency’s centers for a service that involves a large influx of public.

In less than a month (the service was launched on May 7) they have been presented through ‘Le Llamamos’ more than 718,000 statements, triple that made by this route in the three months it was in operation last year. To date, more than 1,150,000 appointments have already been arranged for making telephone statements.

Offices at half capacity

The Tax Agency indicates that the attention in offices will start on June 8, with an appointment request starting this Friday, and is configured as a complement to personalized telephone support, given that the overall period of attendance at the Agency’s centers will be half that of a face-to-face campaign in offices in other years, and it will be restricted, in turn, to half the spaces normally available.

The Tax Agency adds that this is due to the need to keep safe distances in common areas and between service posts, as well as for proper management, from the health perspective, of taxpayer input and output flows.

For these same reasons, the appointment for the assistance in offices will be opened periodically and for a reduced interval of days, to then open other appointment days, and so on until the end of the campaign.

In this way, states the tax agency, it is possible to adjust the absorption capacity that, given the health circumstances, the different care centers have. Therefore, it affirms that if at a given moment the taxpayer does not find available appointments, this This does not mean that there are no appointments, but rather that more appointments will be reopened a few days later.

The ‘We call you’ service is reinforced

For this reason, the Agency recommends not waiting for this new opening, but opting for the ‘Le Llamamos’ service, which will continue to have sufficient demand absorption capacity and which, as of June 8, will also serve, as well as which will happen in offices, the most complex incomes (up to two rentals, up to two economic activities in modules and gains or losses derived from up to two equity transfers).

As every year, and in this campaign “very especially”, in order to mitigate an eventual loss of appointments to the detriment of all taxpayers, the Agency reminds citizens that can cancel the appointment by the same way why they have arranged it if they have decided not to use it. In past years, in more than 25% of appointments made more than a week in advance, the taxpayer finally failed to show up.