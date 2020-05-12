ThePublic treasurehas captured this Tuesday2,485 million euros in letters, in the expected high range, and has delved into the negative rates in the case of 3-month paper and has returned to collect the bills after 9 months.

In addition to awarding close to the maximum range foreseen, the joint demand of the two references has reached9,225 million euros, which is 3.7 times higher than what was finally awardedin the markets, so investors continue to trust Spanish public debt securities.

In fact, funding has again become cheaper. In detail, it has issued 425 million in 3-month bills, with a demand of 2,405 million and has registered a marginal interest rate of -0.441%, more negative than the -0.290% of reference registered on April 21.

In addition, with the 9-month bills it has raised 2,060 million euros, with a demand three times higher, of 6,820 million. The agency has again charged for this type of paper, registering a rate of -0.300%, compared to the benchmark return of 0.039%.

The issuance of this Tuesday was the first after the eurozone ministers of economy and finance (Eurogroup) reached an agreement last Friday on the characteristics of the€ 240 billion in loans from the European rescue fund (MEDE)that governments may use on the sole condition of financing direct or indirect health expenses.

The agency under the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation is accelerating the emission scheduled for 2020 in order to reach the summer with a “very high” degree of compliance with the current program to face the impact of the Covid-19 crisis, before theanticipation of a greater need for financing from aid plans.

After Tuesday’s issuance, the Treasury will hold a last auction on Thursday, May 25, which will close the schedule scheduled for the month of May, although it is not ruled out that there will be additional ones.

In the last broadcast, held last Thursday, he placed7,115 million and contained costs, even lowering profitability in some papers.

“Relatively low” costs and “good reception” in the markets

The third vice president of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation,Nadia Calviño, has highlighted these days that the Public Treasury is financing itself at some costs“relatively small” and “aligned with those of the first part of last year”,with a “good reception” in the markets.

In addition, in an interview with the Bloomberg agency, collected by Europa Press, he expressed on Monday the Spanish support for the three new financing tools agreed at European level (MEDE, SURE, BEI), although he stressed that Spain does not need them, since it can be financed in the markets with very advantageous conditions.

The financing strategy for 2020 announced at the beginning of the year, before the Covid-19 crisis, contemplates anet issuance of public debt of 32,500 million euros,which is 7.1% less than last year’s strategy, but 62.8% more than the 19.96 billion finally issued at the end of 2019.

Likewise, it foresees a gross issuance of public debt of 196,504 million for this year, 6.2% less than the 2019 strategy and it foresees obtaining all net financing through the issuance of medium and long-term instruments.

.