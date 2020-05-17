© Provided by TVyNovelas

Aislinn Derbez revealed that her daughter, Kailani, does not want to eat meat and she, promoting her healthy growth, lets her choose because she does not want her to experience the same trauma with which she grew up

Aislinn Derbez She has always made it clear that for her, as a mother, it is very important that her daughter Kailani grow up making your own decisions, and food is also included, to the degree that it could be vegetarian from a very young age.

At two years old, Eugenio Derbez’s granddaughter does not like eating meat and his mother respects him, the actress revealed in her most recent podcast.

“He is two years old, he is still a miniature, but he is already making decisions. He is already saying to me, for example, ‘I don’t want to eat.’ I have offered her all kinds of food, but there is no power that makes her eat meat, “said Aislinn Derbez.

And it is that the actress confessed that as a child she had no freedom: “I was so used as a child that my two parents imposed so much on me what they wanted, that there is also a part of me that I want to set free.”

“If I go and care that what she likes is wrong, she will begin to doubt herself and there she will stop knowing herself,” he added.

View this post on Instagram Someone kills me with love 🙊💕 📸 @mauochmann A post shared by (@aislinnderbez) on Mar 22, 2020 at 1:50 pm PDT

To reassure her second, the interpreter assured that the little girl born on February 25, 2018, eats all kinds of fruits and vegetables and that she maintains the health of her daughter under the supervision of a nutrition specialist who advises her on what to give her. eating so as not to affect their development.

“I have to respect her, because there is a part where I do see her healthy, and I see that she is fine and that she does not get sick and I ask the doctor‘ What do you think? ’And he tells me that there is no problem,” he added.

In addition to her food, Aislinn Derbez revealed that Kailani also chooses her clothes, as she is going through a stage in which she is learning to recognize her tastes.

MORE NEWS ON MSN:

This has been the evolution of Aislinn Derbez through the years (Attitude FEM)