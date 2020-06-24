Barcelona needed to enter 69 million before June 30 to balance accounts and will end up putting that amount in its coffers with a financial trick of dubious taste that will allow it to end with a positive balance this year. In the coming days, Josep María Bartomeu You will receive an income of 80 kilos from Turin and thus the Catalan entity will be able to adjust your accounting.

Because the financial trick of Barcelona is clear. Before next Tuesday, June 30, the culé group will announce the transfer of Arthur Juventus for nothing more and nothing less than 80 million (the player is valued at 50!) and immediately the recruitment of Pjanic for a total of 70 kilos. Many will be surprised that, in the economic situation inherited by the coronavirus crisis, such inflated prices are paid by these footballers but this has a trick. Because the law made the cheat.

So much Barcelona how Juventus They need to close the 2019-2020 financial year in a positive light and this barter between the two players will help to balance their battered economic accounts. In this way, the income from the transfer will ipso facto pass to the accounts of the current season while the expense will be diluted over time and will be amortized in future years. What’s more, to add this income to the exercise of this season, the culé team will not even need to have 80 million in cash, you can add it when you know it.

Barcelona, ​​a regular at this financial trick

He Barcelona It is not the first time that she comes to this trick to balance her battered financial accounts. If we go back in time, Joan Laporta already included the entrance of Manchester City by Yayá Touré in the balance of the previous season when the signing really materialized in the month of July. This was the origin of the dispute between the current board of directors of Barcelona and that of the former president of Barcelona.

But Bartomeu has not preached by example when they have been badly given in economic matters. He Barcelona The accounting year 2019 has already closed with a positive balance thanks to the barter of goalkeepers that he did with Valencia last June. Both teams inflated the prices of Neto and Cillessen up to 35 million to make an exchange that would allow them to reach the 30th of the same month with a positive balance. This barter had been agreed for 30 but Barça asked to gain 5 kilos more the operation to give more packaging to the transfer of the Dutch goalkeeper … and better balance the accounts. In the last days of last year’s financial year, the culé club also closed the sales of Denis Suárez, André Gomes and Marc Cardona in a hurry.

Second ‘trap’ between Juventus and Barcelona

Barter between Arthur and Pjanic He will not be the first between two clubs accustomed to taking advantage of the law to cheat. Barcelona and Juventus already agreed last January to make an exchange of players that aroused the curiosity of the most skeptical in their day. And it is that the culé club sold the Turin team to Alexander Marquis, a footballer of the Barcelona team, for nothing more and nothing less than 8.2 million to pay over four years. In exchange, Bartomeu took the loan of Matheus Pereira in exchange for 200,000 euros. To comply with this trick, the Catalan entity is obliged to buy the player before June 30 for 8 million. If we look at the market value of both players, it is 300 thousand and 1.3 million, respectively. White and bottled.

He Barcelona He also performed tricks with Braga after buying Trincao for 31 million and giving in to Abel Ruiz Benfica with a compulsory purchase option of 8 kilos. Obviously, the signing of the young player is a bet for the future for the Catalans but at the time of the transaction his market value was 9 million. For his part, the striker of the Catalan singer was 3 kilos. Now Bartomeu’s board will join 8 for him. More for the box.

Bartomeu, on the ropes

Now a Bartomeu against the ropes and having at Barcelona on the brink of economic ruin, he has turned to this trick again to save the financial year of a club that has squandered more than necessary during his tenure. The coronavirus crisis took a president sentenced by players and fans out of focus, and now this suspicious barter puts him back in the pillory.