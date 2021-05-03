The transition to “green” hydrogen will be slow and very expensive in Spain

Assuming that the forecasts of the Government of Spain are met, hydrogen will advance in our country very slowly. In 10 years it will continue to be a minority option, so electric cars are still a better long-term bet.

The famous “Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan”, presented several times by Moncloa, and which was finally sent to the authorities of the European Union last Friday, includes forecasts on the transition to hydrogen «green».

This chemical element is obviously colorless, but it is labeled “green” on it. hydrogen generated from renewable sources. In other words, achieving H2 – separating it from water – is achieved without producing carbon emissions, which is optimal for 2050 if we want to stop anthropogenic climate change.

The Government’s forecasts, even taking them for granted, are not very optimistic that we say with the introduction of hydrogen in Spain. The plan says that it is expected that by 2030 there will be an installed capacity of 4 gigawatts of electrolyzers and a contribution of “green” hydrogen to 25% of everything consumed nationwide.

This Hyundai NEXO was the first hydrogen model registered in Spain

If we stick to the automobile-related forecast for 2030, it reads like this: at least 5,000-7,500 light and heavy vehicles hydrogen fuel, and 150-200 renewable hydrogen fuel cell buses. ‘ Currently there are not even fifty circulating, I say hydrogen vehicles in general.

The estimated total investment is 1,555 million euros, distributed between the public sector – the amount is not indicated – and mobilizations of private capital, such as that being injected by companies such as Hyundai or Toyota. Only those two brands offer hydrogen fuel cell cars.

This money will be spent on support measures for SMEs and technology centers, sectoral integration (production, transformation and large-scale consumption), project development and integration of the Spanish value chain into the European one.

For example, one of the things that will have to be done with hydrogen is to take it from the production centers to the points of consumption. Existing infrastructure can be leveraged such as the channeling of natural gas or gas stations converted into «hydrolineras» or «hydrogenerators».

We cannot link the figure of 1,555 million euros to a fleet of up to 7,500 vehicles, but it is clear that the Spanish transition to hydrogen it’s going to be like a turtle race: in the end, some will eventually arrive, but you have to be patient. By when will 100% green hydrogen? The same before we all retire.

The aforementioned plan does not speak of numbers of refueling points, for example. With a forecast of up to 7,500 vehicles, government gurus assume that hydrogen will not be easily refueled, nor will the vehicles be affordable, or will not be worth purchasing. Many of those vehicles will have been partially subsidized.

Toyota Mirai (first generation)

Right now there is a – yes, ONE – service station open to the public to refuel hydrogen cars, which are all from company fleets and I would bet that none of them are in the hands of an individual. It is located in Madrid and has been working for a few weeks.

Also, this infrastructure is limited to two! daily refueling, so not much fixes. For now, even the last model to come out, Toyota Mirai 2, is going to be much more expensive than the closest thing to internal combustion, the Camry Hybrid, and all for a car that can hardly go far from the province.

Who is waiting to buy a hydrogen car, you can wait seated. Meanwhile, the charging infrastructure is growing driven by private investment, increasing the number of target customers, especially due to the offer of models and their increasingly interesting car / price ratios, and increasingly reasonable autonomies.