Infinite Loop is the daily podcast of Applesfera, issued from Monday to Friday at 7:00 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time), in which we talk about Apple and its competition seen through the prism of the Cupertino company. It is a podcast of about ten minutes long, presented by Javier Lacort and edited by Santi Araújo.

These have been the four episodes of this week – Tuesday was a public holiday in the presenter’s city – you can listen to them in their entirety from this same page.

# 182: Caught without services or satellites

A look at how Apple’s competition has come to this early 1920s. The vast majority, if not completely, without something essential to this decade in Apple’s long-term strategy: online services and satellite products that anchor customers in the ecosystem.

# 183: Smart lists in macOS

One of the great utilities of our Mac is in the ability to create playlists, mailboxes, contact groups, photo collections, etc. in an intelligent and dynamic way. A small investment in time that will give us a great profit.

# 184: Transition to ARM in sight

The latest leak by Mark Gurman places this June, during WWDC, as the time when Apple will announce the start of the transition to ARM for its Mac. After a decade of rumors, it will finally be, if this script is fulfilled , in 2020 when the road begins, contrary to the previous leak, which placed this event in 2021. A historic moment for the Mac.

# 185: Tier list Apple (June 2020)

Have you seen any ‘tier list ‘about food, series or athletes? Ok, here I have created one with the current Apple catalog. You can make yours here.

Subscribe to Infinite Loop

You can listen to Infinite Loop from any podcast manager:

Or directly searching for “Infinite Loop” in your preferred client. Each new episode is published daily at the following times:

Spain (peninsular time): 7.00 a.m.

Spain (Canary time): 6.00 a.m.

Mexico: 0.00 h

Argentina: 3.00 h

Colombia: 1.00 h

Chile: 3.00 h

United States (east coast): 1.00 h

United States (west coast): 22.00

See you next Monday. Thanks for joining us.

Share

The transition to ARM, smart lists on macOS, a ‘tier list’ about Apple … The week of the Infinite Loop podcast