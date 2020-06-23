There is no doubt: yesterday was a historic day for the Mac. The WWDC20 has served as a starting gun for the transition from Apple computers to its own chip architecture, based on ARM and dubbed Apple Silicon. If you are not clear about what all this means and why it is a very important step, we will answer the most frequently asked questions that may arise.

From Intel to Apple Silicon: all the answers to the change

What is Apple Silicon? This is how Apple has called its own family of chips, based on the ARM architecture and that have been present in iPhone and iPad for more than a decade.

Why has Apple decided to stop using Intel chips? For many reasons. The room for improvement of the Apple Silicon is much greater than the Intel (especially in the consumer part), and in addition to this mode Apple passes to control the central part of the creation of the Mac.

How will we notice it? The performance of the applications should improve a lot (if they squeeze all the cores of the chip), and we should see thinner and lighter Macs that do not need as much battery or ventilation.

I have a recent Mac with Intel, does it mean that I will be obsolete in a few months? No. As with all Macs, sooner or later you will end up needing to renew your computer, but not necessarily now. Apple will offer updates and official support for Intel-based Macs for several more years. Also, thanks to Rosetta 2, applications can be compiled and used at Intel for a long time.

I have to renew my Mac, better wait until they start launching the models with ARM to do it? It would be recommended if you want your next Mac to last you a decade. Anyway, if you think it will last less or your needs are very basic, you can buy a Mac with an Intel processor right now.

Which Macs will be sold first with Apple Silicon chip? If we rely on what was done in the last transition from PowerPC to Intel, we should see a desktop Mac (an iMac or Mac mini) and a laptop (MacBook Air or MacBook Pro) to meet the needs of the public.

And that Mac mini with the A12Z chip of the iPad Pro that has already been announced and that costs $ 500? That is an experimental Mac, which Apple will sell to developers so they can start developing their applications from this week. It is not a computer that is to be sold to the general public.

Will Macs with Apple Silicon chips be cheaper or more expensive? It depends. We should see an increase in performance in general for the entire range if Apple promises that it has been fulfilled, although naturally there will be Mac models designed for general use and others for more professional ones.

When are those Macs going to go on sale? Apple has promised them by the end of the year. The latest filter rumors corroborate this.

What versions of macOS are going to be compatible with those Mac? Macs with Apple Silicon chips will come with macOS Big Sur installed, and that version will be the oldest they can support. macOS Catalina and earlier versions of the system only work on Macs with an Intel chip, so they cannot be installed on models with an ARM chip.

And will I be able to install macOS Big Sur on my Mac with an Intel chip? Yes, although that Mac has to be modern enough for it. Here is the list of compatible computers.

How long can I install the new versions of macOS on my Intel-based Mac? Again, it depends on the age of that Mac, although Apple will offer macOS compatibility with Intel chips for several more years.